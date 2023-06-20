NCT Jaehyun's look for the Prada SS24 Menswear show in Milan wins the internet: "The human Prada"

NCT's Jaehyun has created some stunning pictorials in collaboration with Prada, the latest being the photoshoot for Esquire Korea. His campaign for Prada SS23 was gorgeous as well, featuring the singer in a dapper suit and an all-black jacketed outfit with a red plaid shirt.

Being an ambassador and the global main campaign model, Jaehyun's presence was a given at Prada SS24 Menswear show. As a long-time brand ambassador for the Italian luxury brand, the NCT member rocked an all-Prada outfit even for his commute to Milan.

NCT Jaehyun's look for the Prada SS24 Menswear show in Milan wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@prada)

Netizens went on to call Jaehyun "the human Prada," as he truly reflected the aesthetic of the Italian luxury brand for his look at the Milan Fashion Week. Moreover, fans loved his look for the show, stating that he was dazzling and was perfectly suited for the collection.

Along with the NCT member, the event also featured Kim Taeri, who will be starring in the upcoming horror-thriller series Revenant that is scheduled to be premiering on June 23, 2023. The actress looked gorgeous as well, rocking a super wavy hairdo with bright red lips.

Netizens shower praises as NCT Jaehyun appears at the Prada Spring Summer 2024 Menswear show for Milan Fashion Week

Jaehyun showed up to the Prada Spring Summer 2024 Menswear show in a fabulous knitted suit that was highly structured. He wore a layered look, incorporating a black vest underneath the suit jacket. The outfit used an interesting play of textures and colors to add intrigue to the look, which was brought in by the bright blue and golden collar peeking out from behind his jacket's lapels.

The NCT star opted for a subtle makeup look with berry-toned lips, pairing it with bold eyebrows to accentuate his facial structure. As for his hairstyle, he went with a sleek parted look, opting for a neat middle part. The wet look elevated the hairdo even further, and the few locks that grazed his forehead broke the structured look to make it look more casual and lived-in.

ً @empathyoonoh Jeong Jaehyun is a work of art. Jeong Jaehyun is a work of art. https://t.co/Dc5NHSNl28

His arrival at the Prada fashion show was highly anticipated by his fans, who went on to call him a "work of art." The singer truly embodied the Prada SS 24 collection, as he incorporated a fun play of colors and textures into his look, which was the core of the Prada Spring Summer 2024 Menswear Collection.

The collection featured flowy silhouettes that further emphasize the natural flow of the human body, keeping the wearer as the central focus of the outfit. They used a healthy mix of fabrics to create simple yet chic looks, much like the outfit sported by Jaehyun. The foundation of the garments lies in the traditional structures of tailoring, which the Italian luxury brand builds up on to create the flowy silhouettes.

NCT's Jaehyun uses similar elements to create a look that fits right in with the Prada Spring Summer 2024 Menswear Collection. The hint of vibrancy from the bright blue and the muted golden collar peeking out from behind his jacket's lapels perfectly captures the luxury brand's use of shirts to deviate from the conventional structured look and incorporate fluidity into their collection.

Poll : 0 votes