G-Dragon's look in his latest magazine cover wins the internet: "No one is doing it like him"

G-Dragon has always had an impeccable sense of fashion, experimenting with different style and beauty looks to keep it interesting. Time and again, he has proven himself to be a true fashion icon, representing Chanel on multiple occasions, collaborating with Nike for limited-edition sneaker collections, etc.

The star is well-known for his singing and rapping skills, having a strong stage presence in his younger days. However, he soon branched out into other forms of art, dabbling in painting and fashion. Being one of the pioneers of airport fashion in the K-entertainment industry, he is the perfect fit for representing Chanel across all three categories of music, fashion, and art.

Fans are always delighted to see any activity from G-Dragon, so him being featured on the Elle Korea's cover for their July issue had them thrilled. Many even exclaimed how the BANG BANG BANG singer always nails it when it comes to fashion and beauty, proving that he is indeed a "true icon." Netizens loved his look for the magazine cover, with some users asking when they can buy the physical copy of the July issue.

G-Dragon's look in his latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

G-Dragon collaborated with Chanel for the Elle Korea cover, sporting pieces from the Chanel 2022/2023 Metiers d'Art Collection. The highly textured outfits best represent the singer's creativity, highlighting his free spirit, and his love for experimentation and trying out something new.

G-Dragon rocks a sleek hairdo for his latest magazine cover shoot

The Crooked singer took this opportunity to talk about his upcoming plans in terms of music. Fans have been looking forward to the release of new music from the multi-hyphenated artist for quite some time now, as he had been on a long hiatus from music-related activities, focusing on his other interests like painting and fashion.

Earlier this year, G-Dragon took to his official YouTube channel to announce that he will be releasing new music soon. He built up on that further, stating in the interview with Elle Korea that music is his mode of communication and the best way to truly understand him as a person would be through his music.

The Good Boy singer brings back some of his signature elements for this cover shoot, as he can be seen rocking a subtle smokey eye paired with a muted base. Keeping his cheek and lip makeup minimal, he let his eyes be the star of the show, using eyeliner and dark eyeshadow to create a winged look. As for his eyebrows, he went with a bold brow look with a slight lift at the tail-end of it.

For his hairstyle, G-Dragon opted for a sleek look, with all his hair neatly parted to the side. It is easy to achieve this look with some hair gel or hair wax, using a brush or comb to style the hair to sit as one would like it to. The hairdo helped keep all the hair away from the face, making his facial features the central focus of the look.

Netizens felt that the look the FANTASTIC BABY singer opted for truly represented his fashion sense, giving off the "G-Dragon vibe" that he is best known for. In the interview, the artist said that the best way to understand him is through music.

"Music is the best way to understand who I am as a person."

As expected, some fans joked about how he should drop an album soon so they could understand him better. The singer-songwriter has often been applauded for his way with words, using his songs to express his deepest emotions and giving his fans a peek into his psyche.

With his exclusive contract with YG Entertainment having expired recently, fans eagerly await what G-Dragon has in store for them. If not anything else, one can rest assured to have new music from the Heartbreaker singer, as he stated in the interview that he is working hard on new music with a "fun and excited heart" since he will be returning to music-related activities after a very long time.

