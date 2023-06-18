NCT Doyoung's look for the Dolce&Gabbana Men's Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show wins the internet: "This is so surreal"

NCT's Doyoung has always had a casual approach to fashion, often opting for breezy pants and tee combinations. Whenever the K-pop idol opts for formal getups, he incorporates loose silhouettes and fun textures to add a laid-back feel to his outfits.

The NCT member was recently announced as the brand ambassador for Dolce&Gabbana, representing the Italian luxury brand in Japan and Korea. The Men's Spring/Summer 2024 show for Milan Fashion Week marked the singer's very first appearance as the brand ambassador, marking a milestone for their collaboration.

NCT Doyoung's look for the Dolce&Gabbana Men's Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@ellesingapore)

Dolce&Gabbana previously exclaimed how their collaboration with Doyoung was absolutely perfect, as the luxury brand often draws inspiration from music. With the NCT member being an icon both in terms of music and fashion, the brand believes they will create some amazing work going forward.

Netizens also noted how the singer's fashion sense perfectly aligns with the luxury brand's aesthetic, further proving that the Perfume singer is the perfect choice for ambassadorship.

NCT Doyoung looks stunning at the Dolce&Gabbana show for the Milan Fashion Week

The NCT member showed up to the fashion show in a Dolce&Gabbana Fall 2023 Menswear Collection piece. Doyoung went with his signature loose silhouette, opting for a no-vest look under the suit. The pants had a beautiful flare to them, which paired perfectly with the non-structured suit. Overall, the outfit flawlessly captured Doyoung's sense of fashion, incorporating a casual touch into a traditionally formal outfit.

Several embellishments were used to give the suit a highly textured look. The gems added intrigue to the outfit, incorporating a healthy dose of dazzle to the all-black look. The singer went with chunky rings and pointy shoes to accessorize the Dolce&Gabbana outfit, elevating the entire look.

ㅍㅇ ❀ @haemjjitokki oh dear heavens,,, Doyoung looks soooo exquisite!!!!



Fans loved the NCT member's look for the Dolce&Gabbana show, stating that he looked "exquisite" for his very first appearance as the luxury brand's ambassador. A Twitter user went on to say,

"Doyoung’s charisma and elegance bring Dolce&Gabbana’s designs to life, creating a captivating synergy."

The singer went with a minimal makeup look, opting for peachy lips and beautifully arched brows. He went with a subtle eye makeup look that created a hint of a shadow around his eyes to accentuate them even further. To highlight his eyes without taking attention away from the outfit, the singer kept the eyeliner application as subtle as possible.

As for his hairstyle, he went with a wet look with lots of layers that gave his hair some major volume. He opted for a lightly tousled hairdo to further emphasize the casual element of his look, letting his locks flow in all directions for a casual yet chic hairstyle. He brushed up his bangs for this hairdo, allowing a few locks to lightly graze his forehead to break the structure.

Doyoung's look for the Dolce&Gabbana Men's Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show was perfectly fitting, as the collection featured gorgeous loose silhouettes with ethereal grace and flow to them. Along with that, his all-black outfit fit right in as Kit Butler opened the show in a black fitted double-breasted jacket paired with black trousers and shoes.

