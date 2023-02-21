"They nasty for clout": BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s fans slam C-drama Justice in the Dark for depicting the singer as a s*x worker

The Chinese drama Justice in the Dark’s makers have landed themselves in trouble for depicting BLACKPINK’s Rosé as a s*x worker.

On February 21, Chinese drama Justice in the Dark drew fans’ ire when it showed a scene where two men were browsing through a catalog showing pictures of different female s*x workers.

Though shown briefly, fans noticed BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s photo being used rather irresponsibly as a s*x worker. Naturally, BLINKs were outraged and upset by the false and illegal portrayal of the On The Ground singer as a s*x worker, and they took to social media to share their thoughts on the same.

"They are nasty for clout."

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s fans jump to her defense after her depiction as a s*x worker in C-drama Justice in the Dark

Fans of BLACKPINK’s Rosé defended her after she was immorally shown as a s*x worker in the C-drama Justice in the Dark. Fans argued that the drama’s makers ought to be more responsible as she isn’t some random person but a popular and globally renowned idol.

Chinese fans shared their grievances on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, and a post criticizing the show and its makers went viral amongst fans.

The photo used was the one BLACKPINK’s Rosé had posted on her social media years ago, and even though it was slightly photoshopped to pass it off as a random girl’s image, it is still largely recognizable as the Pink Venom singer.

According to a recent update, the makers have since deleted the scene from the show but are yet to issue an official apology to BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

The C-Drama Justice in the Dark's art team issued an official apology stating that, due to their negligence, the Gone singer’s photo was used in the production of the drama. They acknowledged that their irresponsible behavior had harmed BLACKPINK's Rosé's image and apologized unconditionally for it.

They also assured fans that they would work more rigorously to avoid and prevent such incidents in the future. They also disclosed that they are actively contacting YG Entertainment to convey their sincere apology to the Pink Venom singer.

Justice in the Dark is a mystery-psychological action-thriller drama starring Zhang Xin Cheng, Fu Xin Bo, and Zhao Zhi Wei in pivotal roles. It is a drama about the rightful and well-deserved people getting the justice they truly deserve against societal norms and odds.

In the scene where BLACKPINK’s Rosé's photo was used, there are two men discussing the possibility of hiring a s*x worker and discussing the rates for their services. They even commented on the pictures being photoshopped and that the girls’ mothers wouldn’t be able to recognize them either.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is the second member to go solo

BLACKPINK’s golden-voiced singer Rosé was born as Park Chae-young in New Zealand and raised in Australia. She signed with YG Entertainment in 2012 and trained for four years before debuting with BLACKPINK as the group’s lead vocalist in 2016.

She made her solo debut with the single album R in 2021 with the songs On the Ground, which served as the title track, and Gone, the official b-side track for the album. She was the second member of the group to go solo after Jennie.

BLACKPINK members are currently headlining their ambitious BORN PINK World Tour and will be traveling across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East after completing 14 stops in North America and 10 in Europe last year.

On March 4, the Pink Venom singers will be heading to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where they will perform at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. In April, BLACKPINK will take a break from the BORN PINK World Tour and perform at Coachella as one of its headliners and the British Summer Time (BST) festival in Hyde Park, London, in July.

