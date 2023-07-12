NewJeans Haerin's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Crazy how she fits every concept"

NewJeans' Haerin has stunning visuals, and she has proven herself as a fashion icon time and again with her amazing fashion and beauty choices. The K-pop idol is one of the newest ambassadors of Dior Beauty and collaborated with the brand for Cosmopolitan Korea's latest pictorial.

The singer is best known for her beautiful almond-shaped eyes, which were the central focus of all the images. The pictorial is part of Dior Beauty's campaign for their newest products, and the OMG singer sported three different makeup looks to showcase the versatility of the makeup products.

NewJeans Haerin's look for her latest magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@cosmopolitankorea)

Fans were in awe of her beautiful facial features, which complemented each of her makeup looks perfectly. Her mesmerizing gaze being the center of the pictorial, the singer stared straight into the camera lens, making her eyes stand out from the rest of her features.

Haerin rocked three different makeup looks in the pictorial: Smokey Cat Eye look, Nude Posh look and Flushing Pink look. The names aptly summarize the makeup looks, with Smokey Cat Eye and Flushing Pink being perfect for summer. Nude Posh is just as stunning but would work better for autumn and winter, as the shades are more muted for this makeup look.

NewJeans' Haerin looks stunning in three different makeup looks for Cosmopolitan Korea

The first look posted by the magazine is the Smokey Cat Eye makeup look, which features a super subtle smokey eye. What makes this look best suited for summertime is the coral-toned lips, which provide a bright pop of color to the overall look.

Haerin used a super light peachy shade for the smokey eyes, lending some depth while avoiding making the makeup look too intense. The singer has natural feline-like eyes, which were further accentuated with the use of eyeliner and a light coat of mascara. The curled-up lashes gave her eyes an elongated look, further accentuating her almond eye shape.

The second look for the magazine pictorial is Nude Posh, which features heavy usage of nude shades. For this look, Haerin went with a matte base, pairing it with a nude eye and lip makeup look. Even for the blusher, she went with a nude-toned blush that provided her cheeks with the slightest hint of color.

She opted for a nude-toned lip gloss as well, which was perfect for her skin tone. For the eye makeup look, she opted for shimmery brown and rosy pink shades, making her eyes stand out from the rest of her facial features. She went with a light coat of mascara to curl up her lashes, giving her eyes a fresh, wide-awake look.

The last look for the pictorial is a spring-themed one, as the singer holds a floral accessory to make it more evident. Flushing Pink is a stunning makeup look that would be perfect for spring, as the bright pink lips and cheeks take inspiration from spring florals. Haerin went with a winged liner for her eyes for this look, finishing with a light coat of mascara.

The highlights of this makeup look were the lips and the cheeks. For her blusher, she went with a bright pink shade that provided her cheeks with a bright pop of color. As for her lip makeup look, it fits in perfectly with the ongoing Barbie-core trend, as she opted for a bright pink hue that beautifully defined her lip shape.

Haerin Pics @haerinspictures



Cosmopolitan Korea x Dior Beauty



#Haerin Her face card is insane

newjeans blog🐰 @newjeansblog



"This is crazy, I can't help but just admire her.."

"You can't even recreate that on the Sims... She's so pretty"



[theqoo] #NewJeans Haerin faces the cover of Cosmopolitan for Dior Beauty
"This is crazy, I can't help but just admire her.."
"You can't even recreate that on the Sims... She's so pretty"

saint ✩ @haeyobbi HAERIN x DIOR for COSMOPOLITAN



I love how her eyes is kind of the center of this photo, her eyes are so pretty

𝓗 @haerrind enchanting with 𝘩𝘦𝘳 doll face, 𝙨𝙝𝙚 exudes a magnetic charm that captivates hearts around the world—introducing the face of 𝘥͟𝘪͟𝘰͟𝘳͟ 𝘣͟𝘦͟𝘢͟𝘶͟𝘵͟𝘺, kang haerin. get ready to be mesmerized by her ethereal allure in cosmopolitan korea

Netizens exclaimed that her facial features are absolutely beautiful, some even joking about how this beauty can't be recreated even in The Sims (the video game). Many noted that Haerin's eyes were the center of the images, showcasing her gorgeous almond-shaped eyes with a feline flick at the corners.

In the magazine pictorial, NewJeans' Haerin sported simple yet stunning hairstyles, and her makeup was the star of the show. For Nude Posh and Flushing Pink look, she went with neatly parted hair, all of it tucked away from her face.

For the Smokey Cat Eye look, she styled her bangs in a fan-like shape only on one side of her face, leaving the other side bare for the focus to stay on the makeup.

