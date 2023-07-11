BLACKPINK Jisoo's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "Face of Dior"

Elle Korea recently announced the cover star for their August issue, posting three different images of BLACKPINK's Jisoo. The K-pop idol looks absolutely stunning in all-black pieces from Dior, which she pairs with flushed cheeks and rosy lips.

The FLOWER singer recently made headlines as she became the only K-pop soloist to have two videos cross the 100 million views milestone in 2023. BLACKPINK has been the talk of the town as of late, as their BORN PINK world tour became the first tour by an Asian girl group to sell over 1 million tickets.

BLACKPINK Jisoo's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

Netizens absolutely loved her look for the magazine cover, stating that she is the perfect representative of Dior with her understated fashion and beauty choices. The singer has often been titled the human Dior, as her sense of style matches perfectly with the French luxury brand's clean and sophisticated aesthetic.

As the visual of the hit girl group, the FLOWER singer has created some stunning fashion and beauty looks in collaboration with the French luxury brand. For the magazine cover, Jisoo sports an all-Dior look, along with Dior Beauty products for her makeup look as well.

BLACKPINK Jisoo rocks straight, black hair with heavily flushed cheeks for her Elle Korea cover

The BLACKPINK member went with all-black pieces from the Dior collection, sporting a suited-up look in one and a sheer piece in another. The outfits look gorgeous paired with her natural straight black hair and black nail art. The bright makeup balances out the overall dark theme the singer went for in her cover pictorial, adding a pop of color to the look.

Jisoo rocks twin ponytails in two of the cover images, which are further elevated with the use of black ribbons that perfectly blend in with her hair. The ribbons bring in a slight change in texture, adding intrigue to the hairstyle. She went with a neatly parted hairdo for the third image, amplifying the 'clean girl' aesthetic with the use of a seamless headband that keeps any stray strands under control.

Lovie 꽃 ❀ @itsloviee

The dress, hair and makeup everything looks amazing on her!! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS imma cryyy!! ‍ ‍



JISOO x Dior for ELLE Korea August issue That is sooo freaking hot of you Kim Jisoo!! 🤯🤯🥵🥵The dress, hair and makeup everything looks amazing on her!! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS imma cryyy!!JISOO x Dior for ELLE Korea August issue That is sooo freaking hot of you Kim Jisoo!! 🤯🤯🥵🥵The dress, hair and makeup everything looks amazing on her!! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS imma cryyy!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🔥🔥JISOO x Dior for ELLE Korea August issue https://t.co/TMcOPr7Nul

Jollify @jollify_ Kim jisoo’s face card never disappoint Kim jisoo’s face card never disappoint https://t.co/8B1mQEzPQO

For her makeup, the K-pop idol opted for heavily flushed cheeks and plump, peachy lips. Her heavy usage of blusher right under her eyes is reminiscent of the FLOWER MV, where she could be seen wearing a similar makeup look for one of the scenes. She paired it with glossy, peachy pink lips and a subtle smokey eye.

As for her eye makeup, she went with a winged liner look, with a smudged liner effect around her lower lash line as well. She kept the smokey eye makeup subtle by using brown eyeshadow instead of black. To finish off the eye makeup look, she went with a heavy coat of mascara, which gave her lashes a stunningly lifted look.

gomgomie 🪐 @pawangdalgom WAIT A MOMENT I'm SHAKING KIM JISOO What's going on todayWAIT A MOMENT I'm SHAKING KIM JISOO What's going on today 😭 WAIT A MOMENT I'm SHAKING KIM JISOO 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/SfBCV8jaFk

KIM JISOO @010395Jisoo KIM JISOO WILL ALWAYS BE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON OUT THERE KIM JISOO WILL ALWAYS BE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON OUT THERE https://t.co/wvCPppKbDk

ًً🩶 @KJSLYRICS KIM JISOO ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS KIM JISOO ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS https://t.co/paRI05HYdC

jg🌹♥️ @achuusoo KIM JISOO FOR ELLE KOREA HELLO THE SERVE KIM JISOO FOR ELLE KOREA HELLO THE SERVE https://t.co/IS9DeyLrgE

Fans loved the looks she served for the Elle Korea cover, with many stating that they needed more images from the cover shoot. The magazine has announced that they will be releasing more images from the photoshoot soon, along with interviews and videos taken during the cover shoot.

BLINKs were delighted with the news of the BLACKPINK member's cover feature. In one of her interviews with the magazine, Jisoo says,

"...as I met fans from various cultures with joy, all of a sudden, only the encore concerts remain...It is the moment when you can see with your eyes that you are loved by many people..."

Whether it be magazine cover shoots or red-carpet appearances, BLACKPINK's Jisoo has time and again proven herself to be a true fashion icon. Pairing her gorgeous outfits with stunning beauty looks, the K-pop idol has always managed to create looks that showcase her individuality while also looking fashion-forward.

Poll : 0 votes