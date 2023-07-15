Kim Tae-ri's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "She never disappointed"

Kim Tae-ri is well-known for her acting skills, and with her most recent role as Gu San Yeong in Revenant, she has everybody on the edge of their seats. Besides her acting chops, the Twenty-Five Twenty-One star is also known for her stunning visuals, with her adorable looks often leading her to play fun and bubbly roles.

However, the Korean actress has been tapping into the 'femme fatale' image as of late, as she can be seen rocking three absolutely gorgeous looks for Marie Claire Korea's August cover. The Prada ambassador sports pieces from the Fall-Winter 2023 collection of the luxury brand, featuring oversized jackets and long skirts.

Kim Tae-ri's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@marieclairekorea)

Netizens loved the actress' look for the magazine covers, noting that she was indeed the "real ambassador of Prada". Kim Tae-ri has previously created some fabulous looks in collaboration with the Italian luxury brand, lending her stunning visuals to further elevate the outfits.

The K-drama star has been a long-time ambassador of Prada, often heading their campaigns. She recently made an appearance at their Spring-Summer 2023 Menswear show in Milan, rocking a super wavy hairstyle with bold red lips.

Kim Tae-ri looked stunning in her cover pictorial for Marie Claire Korea's August issue

The Mr. Sunshine actress looked gorgeous in all three looks for the cover pictorial, sporting oversized structured jackets in all of them. The looks are completely different from one another, as she rocks a summery, flowy long skirt in one and a formal ankle-length pencil skirt in another.

For her hair and makeup as well, Kim Tae-ri went with completely different looks for all three covers. She kept her makeup subtle and natural, opting for a flawless dewy base with beautiful glossy lips. She changed up her hairstyles for the three different looks, sporting a chic updo in two of them and letting her hair loose in the third.

For the first image, the Revenant star went with a sleeked-back top knot, with her hair braided before she tied it into a knot. This gave her hairdo a clean look while also adding some texture. The second image was a black and white cover with her hair left loose and long face-framing fringes that drew attention to her beautiful facial features. However, the hairstyle in the third picture was more casual, as she simply used a claw clip to tie her side-parted hair into a bun at the back of her head.

Fans loved her look for the Marie Claire Korea covers, with several calling her their "queen". Netizens exclaimed that the Little Forest actress looked "classy" and "elegant" in the looks she created in collaboration with Prada, with many choosing the all-red look as their favorite cover.

Kim Tae-ri has a stunning fashion sense that she has put to practice in several Prada campaigns, with her style often leaning towards the classy-chic aesthetic. For the Marie Claire Korea cover, the actress experimented with both flowy silhouettes and straight lines, offering a wide range of looks for her magazine covers.