Xin Liu's look for the Dior Autumn-Winter 2023 repeat show wins the internet: "Can't take my eyes off her"

Liu Yuxin, who is better known by her English name Xin Liu, has been a Dior brand ambassador in China for quite some time and was recently chosen to head the Gris Dior campaign alongside Jenna Ortega. The Chinese pop star is best known for her androgynous fashion sense, making her the perfect representative of Dior Beauty's unisex eau de parfum.

Along with her singing and dancing skills, the Chinese star is well-known for her creative fashion sense as well. The singer often rocks short hair with minimal makeup looks, pairing them with outfits that are androgynous in nature. She has become a notable figure in the Chinese pop scene, as she often challenges the rigid gender norms the industry tends to hold women by.

Liu Yuxin's look for the Dior Autumn-Winter 2023 repeat show wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@dior)

Xin Liu's appearance for the Dior show was highly anticipated, as the luxury brand had previously teased her fans with a video featuring the Chinese pop star. Fans swooned over her fashion and beauty choices, as she flaunted her unique androgynous sense of style on the red carpet.

In the Instagram post, the singer talks about the city the Dior show was held at, stating how the port city was the perfect place for the repeat show as it was a gateway to the world.

"From afar, Shenzhen seems like a sleeping giant. A port city like this is actually an open door on the world."

Xin Liu goes on to talk about the inspiration behind the Autumn-Winter collection, which further emphasizes why the Chinese singer is the perfect fit for Dior's AW 2023 collection. In the video, she says,

"The collection was inspired by a figure who defied stereotypes. She also showed strong willpower."

The collection uses the Parisienne-chic aesthetic as its core, creating timeless and classic pieces that highlight the wearer's uniqueness and bring their natural beauty to the forefront. Xin Liu sported an all-black look from the Autumn-Winter 2023 collection, best showcasing how the pieces highlight the wearer's features with the use of simple yet classic silhouettes.

Xin Liu looked stunning in an all-black ensemble for Dior AW 2023 repeat show in Shenzhen

Xin Liu rocked a gorgeous all-black unisex ensemble, complete with a fur jacket and leather gloves. Being one of the most anticipated appearances of the show, the singer went all out and made a bold statement on the red carpet. The crumpled fabric of the shirt and the fur jacket added texture to the overall look, elevating it even further.

She tied the leather gloves into the rest of the outfit by opting for leather boots. The crisp lines formed by the tailored pants beautifully showcased the Chinese pop star's gorgeous figure. The look was right up her alley, as the singer likes to challenge the rigid gender norms prevalent in the music industry.

LIU @naxinyuzu My eyes are blessed! Thank you



XIN SHINES IN DIOR

#XINxDiorSZShow #LiuYuxin #XINLiu This face is art!!!! Dior Ambassador Liu Yuxin in an all-black Dior outfit is incredibly gorgeous and handsome!My eyes are blessed!Thank you @Dior for having Liu Yuxin at #DiorAW23 Show! @XinLiulyx0420 XIN SHINES IN DIOR This face is art!!!! Dior Ambassador Liu Yuxin in an all-black Dior outfit is incredibly gorgeous and handsome! ✨ My eyes are blessed! 😍 Thank you @Dior for having Liu Yuxin at #DiorAW23 Show! @XinLiulyx0420 🩵XIN SHINES IN DIOR#XINxDiorSZShow #LiuYuxin #XINLiu https://t.co/GAzpMujYMY

LIU @naxinyuzu



XIN SHINES IN DIOR

#XINxDiorSZShow #LiuYuxin #XINLiu Last night went too fast, I just saw this! 🤣 Liu Yuxin, you should know, whether you have pimples or not, you're still beautiful! 🩵 I love it when you share cute pics like this, you never change! @XinLiulyx0420 XIN SHINES IN DIOR Last night went too fast, I just saw this! 🤣 Liu Yuxin, you should know, whether you have pimples or not, you're still beautiful! 🩵 I love it when you share cute pics like this, you never change! @XinLiulyx0420 🥹XIN SHINES IN DIOR#XINxDiorSZShow #LiuYuxin #XINLiu https://t.co/dfi3CeZcrV

Netizens were delighted to see her walk the red carpet with Dior's Deputy Managing Director, Olivier Bialobos. Others went on to call her face a work of "art", as she looked stunning in her subtle makeup look.

Xin Liu went with a soft matte base that gave her skin a flawless finish, but not flawless enough, as the singer went on to post a close-up of her face with a pimple at the tip of her nose. Fans found the pictures "cute" and exclaimed that with or without the pimples, the singer looked beautiful.

She opted for a light shimmery eyeshadow that gave some shine to her upper lids and finished off the look with a thin winged liner. She kept her lips glossy and natural, opting for a peachy pink shade that added a healthy dose of color to her lips.

LIU @naxinyuzu I'm so happy and satisfied tonight! Thank you



XIN SHINES IN DIOR

#XINxDiorSZShow #XINLiu twitter.com/i/web/status/1… She's so hot! Waist 50cm! 🤤 "New and More" you're always in my heart! 🫶🏻 You know me, If I like it, I'll watch all the fancams hahahaha I can't stop watching her!I'm so happy and satisfied tonight! Thank you #LiuYuxin 🥹🩵XIN SHINES IN DIOR She's so hot! Waist 50cm! 🤤 "New and More" you're always in my heart! 🫶🏻 You know me, If I like it, I'll watch all the fancams hahahaha I can't stop watching her! 😫 I'm so happy and satisfied tonight! Thank you #LiuYuxin 🥹🩵XIN SHINES IN DIOR#XINxDiorSZShow #XINLiu twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1JR42cBxHB

LIU @naxinyuzu "Nice to meet you" My favorite ballad song from Liu Yuxin! 🫶🏻 Her voice is so beautiful like an angel! You never let me down! Thank you



XIN SHINES IN DIOR

#XINxDiorSZShow #XINLiu twitter.com/i/web/status/1… My ears are blessed! She sings live!"Nice to meet you" My favorite ballad song from Liu Yuxin!🫶🏻 Her voice is so beautiful like an angel! You never let me down! Thank you #LiuYuxin , I love you even more! @XinLiulyx0420 XIN SHINES IN DIOR My ears are blessed! She sings live! ✨ "Nice to meet you" My favorite ballad song from Liu Yuxin! 😭🫶🏻 Her voice is so beautiful like an angel! You never let me down! Thank you #LiuYuxin, I love you even more! @XinLiulyx0420 🥹XIN SHINES IN DIOR#XINxDiorSZShow #XINLiu twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/S6jZOBVEI3

For her after-party performance, she donned an all-blue look in honor of her fandom color "Xin blue". Fans noted that her after-party outfit was gorgeous, as it matched perfectly with her makeup and hair, which she left untouched from the fashion show.

She rocked a dirty blonde hair color that elevated both her outfits, beautifully contrasting the darker shades she went with for her ensembles. Liu went with a simple side part, flaunting her natural straight hair texture. Along with that, her bangs helped frame her face, highlighting her stunning face shape and makeup.

Along with Xin Liu, the Dior Autumn-Winter 2023 repeat show in Shenzhen also had big names like Dilraba Dilmurat, Zhou Ye, Arthur Chen, and Zhang Linghe in attendance.

Poll : 0 votes