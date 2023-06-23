The internet is swooning over Jackson Wang's two-toned hair from the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Show: "His hair...he looks so good"

Jackson Wang is well-known for his fashion sense, with the artist often opting for bold fashion and beauty choices. The GOT7 member has several lucrative brand endorsements under his belt, the latest addition being Louis Vuitton, making him one of the most popular Chinese artists representing the French luxury brand.

The singer's arrival at the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show was one of the most anticipated moments for media and fans alike. Jackson Wang and Louis Vuitton have come together for several iconic looks, with the singer's Met Gala look being one of the more recent ones that took the internet by storm.

The internet is swooning over Jackson Wang's two-toned hair from the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Show (Image via Instagram/@teamwang)

The singer has been rocking the dual-toned hairstyle for the larger chunk of his MAGIC MAN tour. For the LV SS 24 show, he paired the hairdo with a dark outfit, further elevating the hair color. As expected, fans loved his hairstyle, noting that he looked especially great with the hair color.

The star-studded fashion show saw the likes of GOT7's BamBam, NCT 127's Yuta, Song Joong Ki, Zendaya, Beyonce, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Bai Jingting, and many more. BamBam and Jackson Wang had a heartfelt reunion as they hugged each other with the biggest smile on their faces. AhGaSes loved the interaction between the two members, noting how the K-pop boy band members have become each other's family over the course of time.

Jackson Wang's hair for his Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2024 look feels straight out of an anime

Jackson Wang has shot several campaigns with Louis Vuitton after the French luxury brand officially announced him as their brand ambassador. Their latest campaign together was the Horizons Never End, featuring the singer atop the Arc de Triomphe, overlooking the city of Paris.

In his recent interview with GQ, the GOT7 member opened up about his personal style, going into the details of his look for the fashion show. He said:

"Personally I like something simple and clean, but with some magic on it..."

Interestingly, the singer brought that into his LV SS 24 look as well, going with a dark outfit and an elegant brooch at the center of his neckline.

The singer emphasized the importance of the right fit to make an outfit work, which one can see in his outfit for the show. While his pants were loose-fitting, they gathered all the fabric together into pleats and folds as they reached the waistline, which closely hugged his waist and accentuated his well-built structure.

The pants then gave way to his tight-fitting topwear, which made use of a turtleneck to create a streamlined effect. The outfit was minimal, using pleats and folds to add texture to the look. Moreover, the small yet elegant brooch at the center of his outfit was the star of the show as it stood out when compared to his dark outfit.

Netizens state that Jackson Wang's hairdo looks straight out of an anime (Image via Instagram/@teamwang)

As for his beauty choices, Jackson Wang went with a minimal makeup look, with a stunning matte base and pink-hued lips that were well-blended to make them look more natural. As for his hairstyle, he went with his dual-toned hair, styling them to flow downwards to mellow down the edge of the look.

Fans couldn't help comparing the singer's hair to anime characters, stating that he looked like Todoroki from My Hero Academia. Some even compared him to Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen because of the contrast between the lighter side of his hair and the dark (almost all-black) outfit.

Jackson Wang is one of the more experimental celebrities in the K-entertainment industry, especially when it comes to fashion and beauty choices. Being the first Chinese artist to perform solo at Coachella, the singer has proven himself both as a singer and an icon.

