In the past couple of days, BLACKPINK’s Lisa has unexpectedly found herself embroiled in dating rumors with TAG Heuer’s CEO, Frederic Arnault. The website ShootInParis shared a video on July 8, 2023, wherein the LALISA singer and her alleged boyfriend were seen spending quality time in a Paris restaurant. Dressed in a dark navy blue polka dot dress, she was spotted laughing and chatting with a man who seemed to look like TAG Heuer’s CEO, Frederic Arnault.

The video went viral on the internet, inviting mixed reactions from BLINKs. Most fans were hoping YG Entertainment would issue a formal statement to either confirm or deny these rumors on BLACKPINK’s maknae's behalf. However, in a fresh update, fans have found “proof” debunking rumors of an alleged relationship with Frederic Arnault. @lisapinks27 shared a video of the MONEY singer in the same polka dot dress with certain men, identified as CELINE’s staff.

“See that I was right about CELINE staff Thank you Lisa Karma is working”, @lisapinks27 wrote with a video of the BLACKPINK singer with the CELINE staff.

Notably, this is entirely based on fans' reactions and theories, and the veracity of these dating rumors cannot be confirmed.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans are convinced that the K-pop star isn’t dating Frederic Arnault

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is currently stationed in Paris for her work-related and brand commitments. For those unversed, the LALISA hitmaker has been the global brand ambassador for the luxury French brand, CELINE since 2020 and has made multiple appearances at various fashion and in-house events. In her downtime, BLACKPINK’s maknae was spotted hanging out with her friends and enjoying a regular day out.

Based on the pictures and videos doing the rounds on the internet, it seemed like either a high-end restaurant or an expensive Parisian cafe. Fans were quick to conclude that BLACKPINK’s maknae was cozying up with the CEO of TAG Heuer, Frederic Arnault. While most fans remained divided over the veracity of the dating rumors, in a fresh update, a certain section of fans have debunked the dating rumors.

A certain section of the group's fandom are convinced that the MONEY singer was accompanied by CELINE staff in her downtime and was probably hanging out with them. Fans argued that while the Pink Venom singer's face is clearly visible, the identity of the man sitting beside her cannot be confirmed. However, it cannot be proven that the mystery man is Frederic Arnault as well. BLINKs are convinced that the BLACKPINK member was, in fact, with her staff and have tweeted the information as proof.

For those unversed, Frederic Arnault, the CEO of TAG Heuer, is the third son of Bernard Arnault, the founder of LVMH, also known as Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. It is a French multinational conglomerate specializing in luxury goods. International brands CELINE and Bulgari both fall under the parent company LVMH.

Notably, BLACKPINK’s maknae is a global ambassador for CELINE as well as Bulgari, which explains why they have been spotted interacting at various work-related events and are often seated together on such occasions.

TAG Heuer’s CEO was in attendance for BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert in Los Angeles and shared a picture with the Pink Venom singers, lavishing praise on them on Instagram.

YG Entertainment reacts to various reports that BLACKPINK’s Lisa might be leaving the agency

BLACKPINK members’ contract renewal with YG Entertainment after a seven-year period is the biggest topic of discussion in the media and amongst BLINKs. While there is no official update on the status of their exclusive contract, various Korean media outlets are reporting information based on their sources.

On July 12, Korean media outlet Munhwa Ilbo reported that BLACKPINK’s youngest member may be leaving her home agency as they are unable to reach a common ground with the contract renewal. Additionally, the contract renewal for the other three members—Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé—was smooth sailing in comparison to the contract renewal discussions with the group's maknae.

In response to Munhwa IIbo, YG Entertainment debunked any talk of conflict and revealed that active discussions regarding her contract renewal are still ongoing.

“Contract renewals are currently under discussion.”

YG Entertainment hasn’t responded to the LALISA singer's dating rumors with TAG Heuer’s CEO Frederic Arnault at the time of writing.

