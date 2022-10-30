BLACKPINK drops BORN PINK concert Asia leg details: Cities and venues out now

BLACKPINK has dropped the much-awaited date and venue poster for the Asian leg of their BORN PINK concert on October 28, 2022. Titled BORN PINK World Tour, the concert will see the world-renowned quintet perform their biggest hits in front of their fans after nearly two years.

The Asian leg of the BORN PINK concert will begin in the first week of January and end in mid-May of 2023.

The Pink Venom girl group will be off the road for the entire month of February and April, raising the question of whether the group has anything planned for their fans in the meantime or if it is simply a month-long break.

YG Entertainment releases BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert dates for the Asia leg

Trust the Lovesick Girls to shake the BORN PINK concert with multiple surprises that will sweep fans off their feet.

At the initial concerts in Seoul, the quintet gave fans an extravagant present by performing solo songs. Jennie’s reveal of her new song, You and I (Moonlight), Lisa’s pole dancing along with the performances for LALISA and MONEY, Jisoo’s powerful dance cover of Liar by Camila Cabello and ROSÉ’s solo stages for On the Ground and Hard to Love were loved by many.

With the announcement of the Asian tour dates, fans can expect some changes and more surprises.

Check out the entire list of BORN PINK tour venues and cities for Asia below:

January 7, 8, 2023 - Bangkok (National Stadium)

January 13,14, and 15, 2023 - Hong Kong (Asia World Arena)

January 20, 2023 - Riyadh (Mrsool Park)

January 28, 2023 - Abu Dhabi (Eithad Park)

March 4, 2023 - Kuala Lumpur (National Stadium Bukit Jalil)

March 11 and 12, 2023 - Jakarta (Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium)

March 18, 2023 - Kaohsiung (Kaohsiung National Stadium)

March 25 and 26, 2023 - Manila (Philippine Arena) (City name changed from manila to Bulacan

May 13, 2023 - Singapore (National Stadium)

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert setlist for recent shows

Idols typically change their concert setlists from leg to leg to ensure new memories, and to show fans different sides of themselves. It's a similar story with BLACKPINK, who made a comeback after a two-year hiatus.

The BORN PINK World Tour, according to YG Entertainment, will be the largest-scaled tour by any girl group in the K-pop industry. While many people praised their Seoul leg's stage, performances, and outfits, the setlist elicited mixed reactions. Following Seoul, the quintet performed in Dallas (October 25) and Houston, with minor changes to the setlist (October 29).

Check out Houston’s BORN PINK concert setlist below:

How You Like That

Pretty Savage

Whistle

Don't Know What to Do

Lovesick Girls

Kill This Love

Crazy Over You

Playing with Fire

Tally

Pink Venom

JISOO solo stage - Liar (Camila Cabello cover)

JENNIE solo stage - You and Me (New unreleased solo song)

ROSÉ solo stage - Hard to Love and On the Ground

solo stage - Hard to Love and On the Ground LISA solo stage - LALISA and Money

Shut Down

Typa Girl

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du

Forever Young

As If It’s Your Last (Encore)

Yeah Yeah Yeah (Encore)

Stay (Encore)

BLACKPINK's encore performance at the Dallas BORN PINK concert was similar to Seoul's setlist, with BOOMBAYAN, Yeah Yeah Yeah, and As If It's Your Last replacing Stay as the closing songs.

In recent news, YG Entertainment has postponed any content releases or promotional activities for their artists until further notice in light of the Itaewon Halloween disaster. Artists under YG Entertainment include BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, TREASURE, WINNER, and AKMU, among others.

