On Wednesday, July 12, Munhwa Ilbo, a Korean-based media outlet, put forth that BLACKPINK's Lisa will allegedly be leaving her agency after the expiration of the group's contract in August 2023. This caused quite a stir (as revealed by AllKpop). The news outlet stated that the process of renewing the contract has gone considerably smoother with the other three members, while the group's main rapper and YG Entertainment have been struggling to reach an agreement.

LALICE UPDATES @LaliceUpdates According to an exclusive report from Munhwa Ilbo, #LISA & YG Entertainment are in the discussion phase of contract renewals, as Lisa’s contract with YG expires in August 2023. However, no agreement has been made yet, with the two sides far apart in demands and requirements…. According to an exclusive report from Munhwa Ilbo, #LISA & YG Entertainment are in the discussion phase of contract renewals, as Lisa’s contract with YG expires in August 2023. However, no agreement has been made yet, with the two sides far apart in demands and requirements…. https://t.co/pb3GtXDtVf

As the issue reached the online space, fans have been quite confused and concerned about the idol's future career and her activities in the company. However, YG Entertainment soon responded to the rumors by saying that the delay in contract renewal is because of Lisa' busy schedule and not due to personal fights or disagreements between them:

"It is because of the tour and personal schedules, and it has nothing to do with the contract status."

"I don't want to get too excited": Fans flood Twitter as rumors regarding BLACKPINK's Lisa's delay in contract renewal land online

Following the news put forth by Munhwa Ilbo which stated that BLACKPINK's Lisa might have been facing difficulties coming to a common agreement with YG Entertainment regarding her exclusive contract, fans shared quite a few thoughts on the same. This was only further fueled when a Chinese agency came forward to express an incident they faced with YG Entertainment regarding the BLACKPINK members.

The anonymous agency stated that they wanted to invite the group members for an appearance on their show, however they couldn't do so since it will be taking place in August 2023 and YG Entertainment allegedly can't fix schedules around that month when their contract agreement with the group's main rapper still stays waveringly.

"We discussed Lisa’s appearance (on the show) while coordinating with YG and the idol's schedule, but it was conveyed (to us) that it is difficult to arrange scheduled activities after August as their contract renewal with Lisa is uncertain."

While this had fans thinking that the idol is unlikely to renew her contract with YG Entertainment, her agency statement stating that it's not about personal reasons or differences confuses fans again. However, despite the statement released by YG Entertainment, fans refused to take it as a fact and they rather think that it's an effort of damage control to calm the heat around the situation.

lisas freedom journey @onlypopgirl I don’t want to get too excited but at least knowing that they having a hard time to agree with Lisa about the contract it’s enough.



I don’t want to get too excited but at least knowing that they having a hard time to agree with Lisa about the contract it’s enough. https://t.co/cVF6T5OKlo

ra ra girl³²⁷ 🫧 @lalisamgger “The stock price of YG Ent is showing a sharp decline due to the news that the renewal of the contract w/ Lisa, a member of the girl group Black Pink, has become unclear.”



“The stock price of YG Ent is showing a sharp decline due to the news that the renewal of the contract w/ Lisa, a member of the girl group Black Pink, has become unclear.” https://t.co/NwBCVHUXi0

☀️| LaliChengJenSoo :) @BlinkLuvly Just wanna mention that it makes me so happy knowing Lisa is giving yg a hard time and won’t settle for anything less than she deserves. Cuz we all know her contract was already shit cuz she’s a foreigner. She won’t allow that bs this time. Just wanna mention that it makes me so happy knowing Lisa is giving yg a hard time and won’t settle for anything less than she deserves. Cuz we all know her contract was already shit cuz she’s a foreigner. She won’t allow that bs this time.

lisa anti @soloistlalisa It's best if Lisa stays outside of Korea so they can't persuade her to renew her contract It's best if Lisa stays outside of Korea so they can't persuade her to renew her contract

😈 @lalicesaint This statement alone shows how Lisa's contract is so fvcked up compared to the 3 members. Aside from being a foreigner where she dont have much freedom, the mistreatment is also evident throughout their grp and solo activities. But yeah she's the "YG princess" right? This statement alone shows how Lisa's contract is so fvcked up compared to the 3 members. Aside from being a foreigner where she dont have much freedom, the mistreatment is also evident throughout their grp and solo activities. But yeah she's the "YG princess" right? https://t.co/ioUuMCFgRJ

Monita Bananabels⁰³²⁷🐥🏆🥃 @MightyMonita Fvck ygent coz where are they when lisa was getting dragged left and right. They bother responding to articles about her contract renewal but can’t say a word on her album sales and any action towards the hates she’s been receiving especially recently? This is why no matter how Fvck ygent coz where are they when lisa was getting dragged left and right. They bother responding to articles about her contract renewal but can’t say a word on her album sales and any action towards the hates she’s been receiving especially recently? This is why no matter how

p🫧 @lexlalisa TMIKpop @tmikpop I've gotten a lot of questions about this and this is the first article about BP's contract situation from a fairly reputable outlet. Munhwa Ilbo reports that Lisa and YG have been in talks about her contract renewal but thus far have not been able to come to an agreement. I've gotten a lot of questions about this and this is the first article about BP's contract situation from a fairly reputable outlet. Munhwa Ilbo reports that Lisa and YG have been in talks about her contract renewal but thus far have not been able to come to an agreement. yg in panic denying contract renewal rumors left and right while lisa leisurely exploring parisian cafés and streets. so amusing to watch the reverse of powerplay going on here twitter.com/tmikpop/status… yg in panic denying contract renewal rumors left and right while lisa leisurely exploring parisian cafés and streets. so amusing to watch the reverse of powerplay going on here twitter.com/tmikpop/status…

Julie L @laprade_julie Praying Lisa doesn't renew for the well-being of her solo career. She deserves better than YG. I will support Lisa regardless of her decision and at least we know she and her team are fighting for fair contract terms. Praying Lisa doesn't renew for the well-being of her solo career. She deserves better than YG. I will support Lisa regardless of her decision and at least we know she and her team are fighting for fair contract terms. https://t.co/vegrc4jE3c

‏.bīīً ‏ً @lsmdolls Contract renewal literally a few weeks away, Lisa girl I’m begging you to RUN. Contract renewal literally a few weeks away, Lisa girl I’m begging you to RUN. https://t.co/9R9NI0TwWe

After the rumors, YG Entertainment has also been facing commercial losses with respect to its stocks. It could be seen that on July 12, 2023, the agency's stocks took a sharp decline and the same could be understood with none other than the instability of Lisa's contract renewal with the company. Additionally, fans also had a few other thoughts to share about the situation.

Firstly, many BLINKs commonly agree that, given the poor management of her solo schedules and the treatment received by her through the company, Lisa should not renew the contract and should join hands with an agency that respects her better. Secondly, they are happy to see that the idol isn't setting down for anything less than what she deserves and has been giving YG Entertainment a hard time agreeing with her demands.

While there's much uncertainty with the idol's future with YG Entertainment and her career in general, fans promise to support the idol regardless of the decision she makes with the renewal of her contract with her agency.

Poll : 0 votes