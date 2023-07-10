“He already has a girlfriend”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans have mixed reactions to her allegedly dating TAG Heuer's CEO Frederic Arnault

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been embroiled rumors about her dating TAG Heuer's CEO Frederic Arnault. The website ShootInParis shared a video on July 8, 2023, that showed the MONEY singer hanging out in a Paris restaurant. BLACKPINK’s maknae is in the city for her work-related and brand commitments. In her downtime, she was spotted hanging out with her friends and enjoying a regular day out.
The location of their supposed date is not known but based on the pictures and videos on the internet, it looks like a high-end restaurant or cafe.
Over the weekend, social media was abuzz with videos and pictures of the LALISA singer hanging out with her alleged boyfriend and their common friends, cosying up like a regular couple. BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been previously linked to BTS’ Jungkook, NCT’s leader Taeyong, and fellow CELINE ambassador Park Bo-gum.
However, her sudden dating rumours with TAG Heuer’s CEO Frederic Arnault have taken fans by surprise and they are debating on the veracity of the rumours. As one fan shared pictures of Frederic Arnault with his alleged girlfriend, they claimed that he already had a girlfriend.
BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans react to her alleged dating rumours with Frederic Arnault
In the pictures and videos shared, fans can see BLACKPINK’s Lisa in a polka dot dress with her trademark bangs pushed back, looking resplendent in a makeup-free look. While fans were happy to see her hang out with her friends, BLINKs were surprised to see TAG Heuer’s CEO Frederic Arnault in the pictures and videos. Both of them can be seen sitting adjacent to each other, clicking photos and sharing some banter.
The pictures and videos elicited mixed responses from BLINKs. Some were happy to see BLACKPINK’s Lisa allegedly in a relationship with Frederic Arnault, whom she has known socially over the years. Meanwhile, others aren’t sure of the veracity of the dating rumours and are waiting for an official confirmation or denial from YG Entertainment.
Additionally, it is rumoured that Frederic Arnault is allegedly in a relationship already, and fans don't want BLACKPINK's Lisa to be involved with a committed man.
Meanwhile, some BLINKs were supportive of BLACKPINK’s Lisa dating Frederic Arnault and urged fellow fans to not pass unnecessary comments on the internet. They asserted that as long as BLACKPINK's Lisa was happy, the fandom should be as well.
YG Entertainment has not issued any statements on the matter at the time of writing the article. This isn’t the first time, Frederic Arnault was spotted interacting with BLACKPINK members. Due to his social status and the nature of his work, he has interacted with the Shutdown singers at various work-related events and occasions in the past.
Notably, Frederic Arnault is the son of Bernard Arnault, who is considered one of the richest men in the world. TAG Heuer’s CEO was in attendance for BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert in Los Angeles and shared a picture with the Pink Venom singers, lavishing praise on them on Instagram.
BLACKPINK will be performing in Paris on July 15, 2023
BLACKPINK’s Lisa along with her bandmates Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé will be performing in Stade de France on July 15th in Paris. Post that, the Lovesick Girls singers will be taking another two-week break before heading to Vietnam to perform in Hanoi’s My Dinh National Stadium.
They will be flying to the US in August, covering four major tour stops. On August 11 and 12, 2023, the Pink Venom singers will perform in Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford. On August 18, they will take over Paradise’s Allegiant Stadium, followed by Oracle Park in San Francisco on August 22 and round it up with a show in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on August 26.
There is no update on their further schedule.