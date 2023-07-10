“He already has a girlfriend”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans have mixed reactions to her allegedly dating TAG Heuer's CEO Frederic Arnault

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been embroiled rumors about her dating TAG Heuer's CEO Frederic Arnault. The website ShootInParis shared a video on July 8, 2023, that showed the MONEY singer hanging out in a Paris restaurant. BLACKPINK’s maknae is in the city for her work-related and brand commitments. In her downtime, she was spotted hanging out with her friends and enjoying a regular day out.

The location of their supposed date is not known but based on the pictures and videos on the internet, it looks like a high-end restaurant or cafe.

𝕷𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖘𝖆 𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖇𝖆𝖑 @lisamanobal_327



블랙핑크 리사

#BLACKPINK #LALISA #MONEY #LISA #SHOONG

•credit to the owner • LISA look so pretty with parisian friends spotted by a fan eating and talking at Restaurant 🍽 in Paris, And FYI she's aware on it. #블랙핑크리사 블랙핑크 리사•credit to theowner • LISA look so pretty with parisian friends spotted by a fan eating and talking at Restaurant 🍽 in Paris, And FYI she's aware on it. 💙🇫🇷#블랙핑크리사 블랙핑크 리사 #BLACKPINK #LALISA #MONEY #LISA #SHOONG©•credit to the ™ owner 🎥 https://t.co/iHp9kTApex

Over the weekend, social media was abuzz with videos and pictures of the LALISA singer hanging out with her alleged boyfriend and their common friends, cosying up like a regular couple. BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been previously linked to BTS’ Jungkook, NCT’s leader Taeyong, and fellow CELINE ambassador Park Bo-gum.

However, her sudden dating rumours with TAG Heuer’s CEO Frederic Arnault have taken fans by surprise and they are debating on the veracity of the rumours. As one fan shared pictures of Frederic Arnault with his alleged girlfriend, they claimed that he already had a girlfriend.

👽 @lisamostpopular Girl he already has a gf.. move on weirdo and stop embarrassing fav twitter.com/lalisamnoban32… Girl he already has a gf.. move on weirdo and stop embarrassing fav twitter.com/lalisamnoban32… https://t.co/svuYMLh4JD

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans react to her alleged dating rumours with Frederic Arnault

abcdefg hi_JK🌟 @Harruu05 @j_thv_ It’s all over TikTok saying lisa is dating that man frederic arnault🥳🥳🥳, LISKOOK shippers made all sorts of jokes about how Lisa was dating Jungkook and now that ship is finally sinking 🤝🏻 @j_thv_ It’s all over TikTok saying lisa is dating that man frederic arnault🥳🥳🥳, LISKOOK shippers made all sorts of jokes about how Lisa was dating Jungkook and now that ship is finally sinking 🤝🏻 https://t.co/yJcISlNm4g

In the pictures and videos shared, fans can see BLACKPINK’s Lisa in a polka dot dress with her trademark bangs pushed back, looking resplendent in a makeup-free look. While fans were happy to see her hang out with her friends, BLINKs were surprised to see TAG Heuer’s CEO Frederic Arnault in the pictures and videos. Both of them can be seen sitting adjacent to each other, clicking photos and sharing some banter.

The pictures and videos elicited mixed responses from BLINKs. Some were happy to see BLACKPINK’s Lisa allegedly in a relationship with Frederic Arnault, whom she has known socially over the years. Meanwhile, others aren’t sure of the veracity of the dating rumours and are waiting for an official confirmation or denial from YG Entertainment.

Additionally, it is rumoured that Frederic Arnault is allegedly in a relationship already, and fans don't want BLACKPINK's Lisa to be involved with a committed man.

👽 @lisamostpopular em @Em_Q3J @Angelic44513221 @lisamostpopular His ex. Some L fans are embarrassing. The effort to post old pics just to justify their claims that L & FA are not dating. @Angelic44513221 @lisamostpopular His ex. Some L fans are embarrassing. The effort to post old pics just to justify their claims that L & FA are not dating. Why are taennie shippers in Lisa’s business and so desperate to prove Lisa is dating Fréderick twitter.com/em_q3j/status/… Why are taennie shippers in Lisa’s business and so desperate to prove Lisa is dating Fréderick twitter.com/em_q3j/status/… https://t.co/gWKpX2xWZZ

S🐻 @taennieluv_ Idc if it’s true or not, but seeing how people are reacting to this and how they reacted to Taehyung and Jennie is so fcked up, Lisa solos fans were calling Jennie all kinds of names for simply dating or hanging out with guys Idc if it’s true or not, but seeing how people are reacting to this and how they reacted to Taehyung and Jennie is so fcked up, Lisa solos fans were calling Jennie all kinds of names for simply dating or hanging out with guys https://t.co/QwC6829DJh

‏.bīīً ‏ً @lsmdolls Contract renewals are up and suddenly there’s daily articles on “who Lisa might be dating”… YG we ain’t dvmb nor stwpid.. I SEE RIGHT THROUGH YOU. Contract renewals are up and suddenly there’s daily articles on “who Lisa might be dating”… YG we ain’t dvmb nor stwpid.. I SEE RIGHT THROUGH YOU. https://t.co/AzN5jXsxBj

LaliLove @ASimpleUsername lisa on her 2786272882th dating rumour for hanging out in a group in an open air restaurant sitting next to a celine staff member misidentified as poor fred lisa on her 2786272882th dating rumour for hanging out in a group in an open air restaurant sitting next to a celine staff member misidentified as poor fred 😭 https://t.co/GHS1V5suVM

Meanwhile, some BLINKs were supportive of BLACKPINK’s Lisa dating Frederic Arnault and urged fellow fans to not pass unnecessary comments on the internet. They asserted that as long as BLACKPINK's Lisa was happy, the fandom should be as well.

falm9597 @falalalallaa From bringing him as her plus one in every event, to his brother liking a fan saying they’re dating. You gotta be in deep denial if you don’t see Lisa and Frederic are dating right now. From bringing him as her plus one in every event, to his brother liking a fan saying they’re dating. You gotta be in deep denial if you don’t see Lisa and Frederic are dating right now. https://t.co/5hoFuApI2U

karla 🐨 @stillcherry_ NO WAAAAAY LISA AND FREDERIC ARE ACTUALLY DATING!?! And his brother liking this post AHHH NO WAAAAAY LISA AND FREDERIC ARE ACTUALLY DATING!?! And his brother liking this post AHHH https://t.co/Af0lgvfvGN

Millie Kerr🤍 @MillieKerr12 Lean, no lean, if lisa had done that with a woman, no one would be crying throwing up bc you’d obviously see it as friendly. But when it’s a man it’s dating allegations. Heteronormativity is strong up in here!!! Lean, no lean, if lisa had done that with a woman, no one would be crying throwing up bc you’d obviously see it as friendly. But when it’s a man it’s dating allegations. Heteronormativity is strong up in here!!! https://t.co/NvtOe7YGTR

yuni 🐥 @shizukuinfires it is like straightly come out of the movie

Lisa is dating a ceo woyyyyyy it is like straightly come out of the movie Lisa is dating a ceo woyyyyyy https://t.co/WgG0NEfzr9

YG Entertainment has not issued any statements on the matter at the time of writing the article. This isn’t the first time, Frederic Arnault was spotted interacting with BLACKPINK members. Due to his social status and the nature of his work, he has interacted with the Shutdown singers at various work-related events and occasions in the past.

Notably, Frederic Arnault is the son of Bernard Arnault, who is considered one of the richest men in the world. TAG Heuer’s CEO was in attendance for BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert in Los Angeles and shared a picture with the Pink Venom singers, lavishing praise on them on Instagram.

BLACKPINK will be performing in Paris on July 15, 2023

BLACKPINK’s Lisa along with her bandmates Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé will be performing in Stade de France on July 15th in Paris. Post that, the Lovesick Girls singers will be taking another two-week break before heading to Vietnam to perform in Hanoi’s My Dinh National Stadium.

They will be flying to the US in August, covering four major tour stops. On August 11 and 12, 2023, the Pink Venom singers will perform in Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford. On August 18, they will take over Paradise’s Allegiant Stadium, followed by Oracle Park in San Francisco on August 22 and round it up with a show in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on August 26.

There is no update on their further schedule.

Poll : 0 votes