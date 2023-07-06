On July 5th, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment released a brief statement clarifying the ongoing rumours regarding the fake setlist for their upcoming concert in Vietnam.
The Pink Venom singers will hold their two-day concert in Hanoi, Vietnam on July 29 and 30. Recently, pictures of their alleged setlist from their impending Vietnam concerts began doing the rounds of the internet, sparking outrage amongst fans. The alleged setlist only contained 13 songs for the concert excluding major hits like Pink Venom, How You Like That and Kill This Love amongst others.
However, BLACKPINK’s agency has issued a clarification by denying the rumours. They stated that the group’s concerts will proceed in the same vein as the rest of the tour.
“The set list for BLACKPINK’s Vietnam concerts that is being circulated online is not true. The concerts will proceed in the same format as the existing tour,” they said.
On June 26, BLACKPINK’s agency announced the singers’ upcoming tour stops at the My Dihn National Stadium with a capacity to accommodate a staggering 40,000 people in Hanoi, Vietnam.
While the Vietnamese BLINKs were excited to have the Shutdown singers visit their country, the alleged setlist had left a sour taste for excited fans. On July 4th a photo from an unknown source surfaced online that showcased BLACKPINK’s alleged setlist for their Hanoi concerts.
The songs featured in the list were:
- DDU-DU DDU-DU
- Shut Down
- Typa Girl
- Pretty Savage
- STAY
- Playing With Fire
- Whistle
- As if its Your Last
- Lovesick Girls
- Don’t Know What to do
- Forever Young
- Kiss and Makeup
- Ice Cream
@BLACKPINKGLOBAL, one of the group’s prominent global fanbases revealed that the Vietnam government has released the list containing these 13 songs which have been approved by them.
According to the Director of the Department of Culture and Sports in Hanoi:
“This is not only a cultural event, but also brings diplomatic significance to the people in the context of the Vietnam-Korea relationship that is growing well and has reached the level of level Comprehensive strategy.”
While it has not been clarified how this information was leaked on the internet, Vietnamese BLINKs were outraged with the fact that the concert setlist only included 13 songs, missing out on some of their popular releases like Pink Venom, How You Like That and Kill This Love, while also completely omitting their solo songs.
Additionally, the reservation ticket prices shot up to $414 or ₩ 540,000, infuriating Vietnamese BLINKs, who took to social media to express their anger and disappointment.
The original post has since been deleted and now with BLACKPINK’s agency releasing a statement to set the record straight, Vietnamese BLINKs are excited to watch the group perform live later this month.
BLACKPINK will fly to North America for the final leg of BORN PINK World Tour
Post finishing their twin concerts in Hanoi, Vietnam, the Pink Venom singers will fly to the U.S. for the final leg of their BORN PINK World Tour.
The tour started last year on October 15 in Seoul, South Korea, and the group has traveled across the world, entertaining their legions of fans across the globe with their music and brilliant performances.
On August 11 and 12, the Typa Girl singers will perform at East Rutherford’s Metlife Stadium. After a break for a couple of days, they will perform at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise on August 18. This will be followed by a single concert in San Francisco’s Oracle Park on August 22n and finally in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
This will mark the end of their BORN PINK World Tour. It has been reported that the Pink Venom singers might take a brief break after the tour ends. There is no word from YG Entertainment on the group’s future schedule yet.