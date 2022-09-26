“BLACKPINK is the revolution”: BLINKs celebrate as BORN PINK debuts at number one on Billboard 200

On September 25, BLACKPINK’s latest album BORN PINK debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 chart, making the girl-group the first female K-pop artist in history to top the prominent music chart.

That apart, they are the first all-female group from any nationality to be crowned number one on Billboard 200 since 2008, when singer Danity Kane’s Welcome to the Dollhouse debuted at the number one spot on the aforementioned chart.

Needless to say, BLACKPINK's latest achievements sent the group's fandom (known as BLINKs) into a tizzy, with many of them taking to social media to post congratulatory messages for the quartet.

With their latest achievement, the Pink Venom singers have now become the third K-pop act in 2022 to top the Billboard 200 chart after BTS and Stray Kids.

BLACKPINK fans rejoice at the girl group’s historic achievement

Following the girl-group's historic Billboard achievement with BORN PINK, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages from BLINKs.

Check out some of the reactions below:

PORTAL TAYPINK @portaltaypink

Do they have demand? Yeah

Do they have records? Yeah

Have they established themselves as the biggest girl group today? Yeah

Do the numbers match? Yeah



BORNPINK #1 BILLBOARD 200

CONGRATULATIONS BLACKPINK

#RecordBreakerBORNPINK



Do they have charts? YeahDo they have demand? YeahDo they have records? YeahHave they established themselves as the biggest girl group today? YeahDo the numbers match? YeahBORNPINK #1 BILLBOARD 200CONGRATULATIONS BLACKPINK Do they have charts? YeahDo they have demand? YeahDo they have records? Yeah Have they established themselves as the biggest girl group today? YeahDo the numbers match? YeahBORNPINK #1 BILLBOARD 200CONGRATULATIONS BLACKPINK #RecordBreakerBORNPINK https://t.co/VsSac6V3Yo

Other records set by BLACKPINK's latest album

BORN PINK is the second female act after Beyonce's RENAISSANCE to top the Billboard 200 chart in 2022.

The album debuted at number one on the Top Album Sales chart, amassing 75,500 copies, the seventh largest sales week by any album so far this year.

It also clinched the first position on the United Kingdom's Official Albums chart, making the quartet the first K-pop girl group to rank atop the popular UK music chart.

ً @laIisalover blackpink in 2022:

#1 spotify global daily

#1 spotify global weekly

#1 billboard global 200

#1 billboard global 200 exl US

#1 youtube music chart

#1 billboard 200

#1 UK official album chart



blackpink in 2022:#1 spotify global daily#1 spotify global weekly#1 billboard global 200#1 billboard global 200 exl US#1 youtube music chart#1 billboard 200#1 UK official album charthttps://t.co/43gjtTCBcg

The Shut Down singers are also the first female group to simultaneously top the US and UK music charts since Destiny's Child achieved the feat in 2001, 21 years ago.

BORN PINK is the group’s second album to rank in the top 10 of Billboard 200 after their first full-length album, titled THE ALBUM, ranked second on the aforementioned chart at the time of its release. This is also their fourth entry overall on the above-mentioned chart.

On September 25, BLACKPINK performed their title track, Shut Down, for the first time on SBS’ Inkigayo. That apart, they also held their first fan-signing event in three years, marking their first proper interaction with BLINKs since the pandemic.

The Pink Venom singers will commence with their much-awaited global world tour on October 15, starting with a concert in Seoul, South Korea, before heading to multiple venues in America, Canada, UK, Germany, and various other countries.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far