"So proud of my girls": Fans rejoice as BLACKPINK break record for highest 1st-week sales by female artist

BLACKPINK's latest release, BORN PINK, sold a total of 1,542,950 in its first week of release, according to Hanteo Chart.
The quartet’s second studio album was released on September 16, 2022, at 1 pm KST. By the end of that day, the album had earned itself the distinction of becoming the first by any female artist in Hanteo history to sell over a million copies on its release date.
On Friday, September 23, Hanteo Chart revealed that with the new album selling 1,542,950 copies in the week ranging from September 16-22, BLACKPINK has now doubled their previous first-week sales record of 689,066, set by their 2020 album titled The ALBUM.
That apart, the girl-group also broke Hanteo's record for the highest first-week sales by any female artist, set earlier this year by aespa's Girls, which sold a total of 1,126,068 copies.
Soon after the announcement was made by Hanteo Chart, the BLACKPINK fandom took to social media to celebrate this milestone achieved by the K-pop group.
BLACKPINK deemed a "double million seller girl" group, leaving fans elated
As per Circle chart data, the first week sales of BORN PINK were even higher than the numbers reported by Hanteo Chart. They reported that the group sold 2,141,281 copies, making it the first "double million seller" album by any K-pop girl group.
The difference in sales figures is because Circle Chart, unlike Hanteo, records shipments of stock sales made to retailers.
News of the K-pop group's record-breaking sales has left BLINKS overjoyed, especially since they had to endure a two-year long wait for a new album from their favorite artists.
Check out some of their reactions on Twitter:
Other records set by BORN PINK
The second track from BORN PINK, titled Shut Down, has become BLACKPINK's 12th music video to surpass 100 million views on YouTube, five days and three hours after its release on September 16.
With 5,004,505 streams, Shut Down also earned itself the distinction of becoming the most streamed song in the world on Spotify, and extending its record as the only song by an Asian act to spend a record number of days at number one on Spotify Global.
Pink Venom, the album's lead single, also broke all records upon its initial release.
More about BLACKPINK's other projects
While the group as a whole is breaking records, the quartet’s eldest member, Jisoo, is also making headlines by grabbing awards for her outstanding acting in Snowdrop.
Her performance was recognized at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards, where she won in the category of Outstanding Korean Actress.
Jisoo narrowly defeated Lee Se-young, who was nominated for her performance in The Red Sleeve Cuff, and Son Ye-jin, who was nominated for her role in Thirty-Nine.
For those unaware, the Seoul International Drama Awards, abbreviated as SDA, is an annual award ceremony held in Seoul, South Korea that recognizes excellence in television drama productions around the world.