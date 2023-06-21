“The CELINE besties”: Fans ship BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Bogum after they were seen attending The Bruno Mars concert together

CELINE ambassadors Lisa and Park Bogum were among the Multiple K-pop idols who were seen having a good time at the recent Bruno Mars concert held on June 17, 2023. Needless to say, as soon as Bogum and Lisa were spotted together, fans went gaga over their friendship and took to the internet to gush about it.

Many also called them "CELINE besties" due to their mutual association with the brand.

This is not the first time that the two have been spotted together. They were also seen at the CELINE fashion show in Paris along with BTS’ V, who also is a fellow ambassador. Subsequently, the trio was seen attending the brand's event in Seoul.

On another occasion, they were spotted at Naomi Campbell's birthday celebration. Additionally, they were seen together at a private CELINE dinner during the Cannes festival. These instances demonstrate their ongoing association and shared duties towards the brand.

Netizens can't stop talking about the CELINE ambassadors being spotted at the Bruno Mars concert

CELINE is a luxury fashion brand known for its sophisticated and timeless designs. Established in 1945 by Céline Vipiana, it is known for its minimalistic elegance and high-quality craftsmanship.

While many fans enjoyed seeing the two of them together as friends, there were numerous fans who speculated about a potential romantic relationship between them. However, it’s important for everyone to remember that neither of the two have addressed any of the rumours and have not given any confirmation from their side.

It is rare to see Korean celebrities hanging out together in public. They prefer to keep all their friendships and relationships private in order to avoid any speculations and rumors that may arise.

Spotting them together left the netizens divided about the relationship the two share.

Both Bogum and Lisa were spotted in all-black outfits with caps on their heads. They were also seen enjoying the concert together and vibing and singing along.

Lisa is currently occupied with her global music tour Born Pink, alongside her fellow BLACKPINK members. They are scheduled to perform in Auckland, New Zealand on June 21. On the other hand, Bogum doesn't have any notable ongoing engagements at the moment, but he is actively getting ready for his upcoming projects.

The recent Bruno Mars concert held at the Jamsil stadium, Seoul, was graced by the presence of multiple K-pop idols including, BTS’ V and RM along with the Wooga Squad, TXT, Red Velvet’s Wendy, NCT’s Haechan, Renjun, Chenle, Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, YangYang, Hendery, and Mark, EXO’s Kai, GOT7’s BamBam, Seventeen’s Dino, Mingyu, Hoshi, The8, Vernon and Woozi, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé and Lisa along with Park Bogum.

