During the highly-anticipated Bruno Mars concert in Seoul, GOT7’s BamBam was seen displaying his polite and heartwarming side. While at the concert, he met with a fan’s mother who recognized him after his stint on the Genius Paik show.

"translation: Mother always be healthy!"

When the elder woman saw BamBam, she approached him with warm greetings and well wishes for good luck and good health. This event gained worldwide attention when the woman's daughter shared it on Twitter, showcasing BamBam's kind-hearted nature. Bringing even more joy to the woman, he responded with a tweet of his own, expressing his wishes for her continued well-being.

BamBam becomes an ahjumma favorite

On June 17, 2023, Bruno Mars, the globally renowned American singer, delighted Korean fans with his nine-year, long-awaited return to the stage at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The event brought immense excitement, as a great number of popular K-pop idols, who share a deep admiration for Bruno Mars and his music, graced the occasion as audience members. Their presence added a special touch to this unforgettable concert, highlighting the universal appeal and impact of Bruno Mars' artistic prowess.

Among the many K-pop idols who attended the event, some of the most well-known were BTS’ V and RM, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, Seveteen’s Dino, Hoshi, Mingyu, The8, Vernon, and Woozi, Pentagon’s Kino, solo artist Kim Hanbin (B.I), Sandra Park, GOT7’s BamBam, WayV’s Hendery, Kun, Ten, and Xiaojun, NCT DREAM‘s Chenle, Haechan, Mark, and Renjun, All the TXT members, and a few more.

Among all the idols, BamBam succeeded in gaining some spotlight after his interaction with the older female fan who also happened to be the mother of one of his fans. Outside of the stadium, this ahjumma (middle-aged or older Korean female) met BamBam and recognized him from the renowned chef, Baek Jong Won’s show, The Genius Paik show. The riBBON singer had recently appeared on the show, and the ahjumma had loved his personality. Due to this, she approached him with genuine admiration, expressing her heartfelt appreciation for both his artistic talent and his amiable personality.

After this heartfelt meeting, the daughter of the fan tweeted about her mother’s encounter with BamBam. The even sweeter thing was that he fearlessly took it upon himself to respond to the tweet, crafting a touching message that read, “Mother always be healthy.” This heartfelt gesture resonated deeply with fans, who couldn’t help but love his modesty and compassionate behavior.

Here is the official tweet from the fan herself:

In this photo, we can see the ahjumma lighlty holding BamBam's hand and talking to him, while the singer looks genuinely happy and approchable. K-pop fans all around the world have always loved the GOT7 member's personality, but this incident proved to be a cherry on the top. Here we can see how some fans reacted about the particular incident:

BamBam, whose real name is Kunpimook Bhuwakul, is a talented and charismatic member of the South Korean boy band GOT7. Born on May 2, 1997, in Bangkok, Thailand, he quickly rose to fame as a multifaceted artist known for his dance skills, rapping ability, stage presence and adorable personality.

As an artist, BamBam continues to explore new horizons and push boundaries. With his talent, passion, and constant dedication, he remains an integral part of GOT7's success while carving out his own path as an individual artist.

