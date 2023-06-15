5 times SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi proved his ‘Horanghae’ agenda: Releasing a song with Tiger JK, Striped T-shirts on TTT, and more

SEVENTEEN's self-proclaimed tiger, Hoshi, turns 27 today. The leader of the Performance Team, whose real name is Kwon Soon-young, derived his stage name from the abbreviation of the Korean phrase Ho-rang-i-e Shi-seon, which translates to "the gaze of the tiger" in English.

Fans of the idol know him as someone who loves tigers, having stuffed animals, clothes, and even birthday cakes decorated with the jungle cat. He also started the trend in the Super group of combining their name and "I love you" (saranghae in Korean).

Often seen posing with a hand claw gesture accompanied by a 'Horanghae' (Hoshi loves you), the Spider singer has often confirmed his obsession with tigers over the years.

Pretending to have a pet tiger on GOING SEVENTEEN, showing off his horangi plushies on a livestream, and other times when Hoshi was the embodiment of Horanghae

1) Releasing a song called Tiger with Tiger JK on International Tiger Day

📁 @odesani



— with embedded link to official audio on youtube HOSHI - Tiger (호랑이) feat. Tiger JK [studio choom performance clip]

Earlier known as Drunken Tiger, rapper Tiger JK has been in contact with SEVENTEEN since their early days. The group members had spent time a lot of time in his studio, and when Hoshi requested him to feature on Tiger, the Korean-American rapper could not say no.

The song was conceived during the HOT group's 2019 tour, with the lyrics being written by the Spider singer, WOOZI, and Tiger JK. Featuring traditional beats combined with a powerful hook that translates to, "I am South Korea's last tiger", Tiger was released on July 29, 2022, which happens to be Global Tiger Day (and Tiger JK's birthday).

Despite the song not being part of an official album or promotion, the Performance Team leader released a choreography video for Tiger with Studio Choom, practicing for only two days before the final recording.

2) Playing with a "pet" stuffed tiger on GOING SEVENTEEN's The Truman Show of Mr. SVT's We Live Alone #2

shingi bangi boong boong bangi @svttluvr 🫶

+ vernon's reaction lol hoshi and his pet tiger HoRangi 🐯🫶🐯

SEVENTEEN's variety show (also called GoSe) allows the K-pop idol to fulfill his 'Horanghae' agenda. In one of the episodes from 2022, the group recorded a spoof of the well-known variety show I Live Alone. When Hoshi was the person alone being watched by the other members (who could be heard by him), he pretended to talk to a huge stuffed tiger.

Calling the animal Ho Rang-i (as in Korean-style writing the surname first), he played growling sounds so it seemed like it responded to him, gave it water, and then started making jjajang ramen because the tiger supposedly wanted it. While the other members' commentary is hilarious, Hoshi's commitment to the fake tiger is admirable.

3) Multiple tiger-themed T-shirts on several TTT episodes of GoSe over the years

hien 🍯 hoshi bday bash! @viethoshi nothing’s more camp than hoshi’s outfit in TTT where he removed his tiger print scarf and took off his tiger print jacket just to reveal another tiger print shirt underneath nothing’s more camp than hoshi’s outfit in TTT where he removed his tiger print scarf and took off his tiger print jacket just to reveal another tiger print shirt underneath https://t.co/h2YLQzr1cB

The TTT episodes on GOING SEVENTEEN allow SEVENTEEN members to kick back and relax, without the pressure of being funny (but they end up entertaining anyway). Apart from the usual festivities of cooking mountains of meat and drinking copious amounts of liquor, Hoshi uses the opportunity to flaunt his collection of tiger-themed apparel.

For the 2020 iteration, he wore a tiger-print overcoat and scarf over a shirt with the same print, while in 2021, his black T-shirt with tigers at the front and back stole the show. Clearly, the singer uses GoSe episodes to promote Horanghae.

4) Possessing an eclectic collection of tiger plushies

It has been a while since Hoshi developed his affinity for tigers, and he has since accumulated a good collection of tiger-themed memorabilia. If the above clothes were any indication, he loves to flaunt his Horanghae agenda everywhere.

On a V Live broadcast with Jeonghan, the idol showed off his multiple plushies, which included one cushion, a cub, and a few more realistic-looking jungle cat. Apart from the stuffed toys, he even had a phone case with a tiger sticker on it that he frequently advertised on variety shows.

5) Tiger-themed birthday cakes prepared by the company

As it turns out, Hoshi's Horanghae has reached SEVENTEEN's company. The staff who provides his birthday cakes have been making sure that they have the animal on them, although they never lose out on an opportunity to tease the idol.

Many fans think that Hoshi looks and behaves like a hamster, a fact that annoys him to no end. In fact, he even complained to Jeonghan on one occasion about the same. Staff members from PLEDIS Entertainment who prepare his birthday cakes make sure to include an element of the cute rodent to taunt the singer, although it is in good spirits.

chel ⪩ ⪨ HOSHI DAY @byuumie hoshi spoiler king is back !!! seventeen comeback in october hoshi spoiler king is back !!! seventeen comeback in october 😆😆 https://t.co/V2bothqrlX

On his birthday livestream, Hoshi revealed that SEVENTEEN will make their second comeback this year in October, making fans anticipate the same with bated breath. Leader S. Coups had mentioned that the group will have two releases this year during their SEVENTEEN in CARATLAND fanmeeting.

Apart from the Weverse Live, Hoshi surprised fans with a song titled STAY that was released on YouTube at 10 pm KST. The K-pop idol has songwriting and composition credits in the track that will help one appreciate the range of his solo music.

