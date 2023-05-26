8yearswithSEVENTEEN: 8 reasons why GOING SEVENTEEN is free therapy for fans

As SEVENTEEN celebrates its eighth anniversary as a group, looking at their funny and unforgettable variety show, GOING SEVENTEEN, is inevitable. What originally started as a behind-the-scenes look at their tours and recordings has now evolved into a full-blown variety show that releases episodes every Wednesday.

Often referred to as GoSe by fans, the show has drawn many, even among those who do not follow the K-pop group. It might be only five years old, but it has become a comforting space for fans and SEVENTEEN themselves.

The Super group have also had a chance to go to different variety shows, having been recruited after producers checked out their performances on GoSe, showing the true potential and universality of the same.

Great chemistry, frequent cheating, and more reasons that GOING SEVENTEEN should be on every CARAT's watchlist

1) SEVENTEEN are true entertainers

하나𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙖 ∞ SVT BONVOYAGE🤍🌿 @sebong_hana17 Going SEVENTEEN deserves all the hype it gets. I have never seen such an entertaining and detailed variety show from any idol group before. Going SEVENTEEN deserves all the hype it gets. I have never seen such an entertaining and detailed variety show from any idol group before. https://t.co/LmFG9kt20a

K-pop idols in Korea cannot simply be singers and dancers. They need to be good at variety shows (for promotions), hosting, acting, and overall entertaining people in general. SEVENTEEN showcase all these sides of themselves on their variety show, wherein they do not care about their "idol image" and are willing to make people laugh at any cost. On his show with the group, Na PD said that SEVENTEEN's problem was that they wanted to be funny at any cost, and that holds true.

2) The editors adding hilarious memes and captions at the perfect time

aliya 💕 @yourstrulyaliya

wonwoo : where is vernon?

editors : he is FINE, he is SLEEPING #GoingSEVENTEEN everyone having fun playing volleyballwonwoo : where is vernon?editors : he is FINE, he is SLEEPING everyone having fun playing volleyball wonwoo : where is vernon?editors : he is FINE, he is SLEEPING 😭😂 #GoingSEVENTEEN https://t.co/zvTtTVQL6G

GOING SEVENTEEN would not have half the success it has had it not been for the production team. The members have agreed that it is the editing that makes them seem funnier than they are, and it is clear why.

The editors, in particular, often make references to famous memes, past episodes, and even make cuts that add to the hilarity ensuing on the show. For instance, in the episode mentioned above, they intercut scenes of Vernon sleeping deeply with the caption, "He is sleeping", with the other members' chaotic foot volleyball game.

3) The group, especially Jeonghan, is notorious for cheating during games on the variety show

raudhah💚💎 @markleechan_ 🤧 plz don't judge him as a bad person plz @pledis_17 I feel bad for jeonghan in this eps but without the cheating, Going Seventeen gonna be no jaem cuz they know jeonghan gonna make it interesting and that the content gonna be so much fun to watch 🥹🤧 plz don't judge him as a bad person plz @pledis_17 I feel bad for jeonghan in this eps but without the cheating, Going Seventeen gonna be no jaem cuz they know jeonghan gonna make it interesting and that the content gonna be so much fun to watch 🥹✨🤧 plz don't judge him as a bad person plz 💕 https://t.co/6LzDVxxSH0

While the VERY NICE group does care about each other deeply, they abandon all morals when it comes to the games on GOING SEVENTEEN. From secret alliances during mafia games to openly making up their own rules, the team is not averse to being seen as cheaters on variety shows. A major culprit of the same is Jeonghan, who is seen as the ultimate betrayer and trickster, often called the Loki of SEVENTEEN.

4) The production team participating in the games as well

carat cake @seventeensunbae it was 2 vs 13 and their face even got revealed by Seungkwan



#SEVENTEEN #GOING_SVT @pledis_17 I've never seen pds getting bullied like that by the castit was 2 vs 13and their face even got revealed by Seungkwan I've never seen pds getting bullied like that by the cast 😆😆😆 it was 2 vs 13 😆😆😆 and their face even got revealed by Seungkwan 😆😆😆#SEVENTEEN #GOING_SVT @pledis_17 https://t.co/kOChYpFNTd

GOING SEVENTEEN's staff members frequently feature on the show as well, with their appearances first starting off as NPCs, but slowly having a proper part to play in the show. From playing a full episode against SEVENTEEN to doing an Insomnia Zero episode with staff as participants, the production team has discovered fans love when they participate in the games.

5) The HOT group's enviable improv skills carrying the show

Give SEVENTEEN a rough script and character, and the members will create hilarious situations that make for entertaining videos. From Mingyu using a baguette as an arm to Vernon touching armpits in lieu of a greeting, the group certainly knows how to improvise a basic idea into the most ridiculous content.

Due to these ad-libbed GOING SEVENTEEN episodes, fans got unbelievable fodder for memes such as Seungkwan using gochujang (red pepper paste) to "dye" Jeonghan's eyebrows red, and Jun making up a song about ordering soda at a restaurant.

6) Scaredy-cat members undergoing alarming experiences

There is a certain joy in getting to watch members who are fearless on stage take part in experiences that terrify them. From DK's unbelievable experience with bungee jumping to S.Coups getting startled by people disguised as mannequins, even the non-horror episodes have hilarious instances of the members getting terrified. GOING SEVENTEEN allows them to participate in things that they would not have got to otherwise.

7) The repeated series such as Don't Lie, Insomnia Zero, TTT, and more creating inside jokes between viewers and SEVENTEEN

데니스 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐞 @mingoo_pingu What’s your favorite Going Seventeen episode? Include a screenshot of your favorite scene/meme from that episode.



I’ll go first; mine is ‘Don’t Lie II’. I could watch it everyday and still find it funny.



[ reply/qrt your answer ] What’s your favorite Going Seventeen episode? Include a screenshot of your favorite scene/meme from that episode.I’ll go first; mine is ‘Don’t Lie II’. I could watch it everyday and still find it funny.[ reply/qrt your answer ] https://t.co/krUdjXilw7

While the Dar+ling group is able to do reasonably well with improv-heavy episodes, they truly shine when they have to compete with each other for money, leaving the shoot early, and bragging rights. From the complete nonsense spouted during the Debate Night episodes to making up unbelievable tales about each other on Insomnia Zero, the recurring episode blocks in GOING SEVENTEEN are legendary.

8) SEVENTEEN ensuring screentime for all and bringing quieter members out of their shells

Since this article is meant to celebrate SEVENTEEN's eigth anniversary as a group, it only makes sense to end it on a heartwarming note. The members will often root for each other and ensure that they all get time to be their hilarious selves on camera. The members have often said that they feel most comfortable when they are recording GOING SEVENTEEN because of the atmosphere that the production staff create.

Even usually calm and silent members like Wonwoo (see clip above) and Vernon become loud and enthusiastic because of the revitalizing ambience accompanying the show.

세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17 세븐틴 8살



캐럿들 세븐틴과 앞으로도 함께 걸어가요♾️

세븐틴이 많이 사랑해요



#팀세븐틴_보고올랐지_8주년까지

#SVT_8th_Anniversary [17'S]세븐틴 8살캐럿들세븐틴과 앞으로도 함께 걸어가요♾️세븐틴이 많이 사랑해요 [17'S] 🎉세븐틴 8살🎉캐럿들💎 세븐틴과 앞으로도 함께 걸어가요♾️세븐틴이 많이 사랑해요💕💕#팀세븐틴_보고올랐지_8주년까지#SVT_8th_Anniversary https://t.co/hJTfTToY1A

As SEVENTEEN has completed 8 years together on May 26, 2023, GOING SEVENTEEN proves that the band has what it takes to entertain their fans, whether it is by singing, dancing, and rapping, or by making them laugh through their various antics caught on video.

Poll : Do you enjoy watching Going Seventeen? Yes No 0 votes