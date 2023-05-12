5 most chaotic moments of SEVENTEEN on The Game Caterers Part 1

The first part of SEVENTEEN on The Game Caterers was as chaotic and hilarious as CARATs would have expected, with the silliness of the members and the godsmacked reactions of Na PD and the production staff sure to have viewers in splits.

A preview of the noise and confusion that the group brings was seen in the HYBE episodes of The Game Caterers, which were attended by seven members. Considering the fact that many of the mischief-makers were absent then, it was a lot calmer and quieter.

These episodes of all 13 members of SEVENTEEN on The Game Caterers are bound to be silly, entertaining, and boisterous, as it happens to be so when the group gathers together.

Bizarre entries by the members, Dino cursing, and other moments from the first part of SEVENTEEN on The Game Caterers that will cause viewers to crack up

1) Joshua's energetic jumping, Mingyu's unbelievable chest pumping, and Seungkwan's gymnastics while being introduced

If there was the slightest misconception that SEVENTEEN was a peaceful and levelheaded group on variety shows, their entrance set to their famous songs will shatter that thought completely. From Joshua jumping non-stop to Very Nice to Mingyu pumping his chest to the beat of Boom Boom, the members showcased their true selves during their introductions.

Among the more hilarious entrances on the SEVENTEEN on The Game Caterers episode were DK and Seungwan. The former started THANKS by deeply bowing to the cameras one after the other, suddenly doing the choreography of the song, and then ending with another flourishing bow.

Seungkwan's extremely enthusiastic interpretation of Left & Right, complete with a failed attempt at looking cool after falling from his headstand, did not impress his hyungs, but Vernon's smiling lip-sync to Dar+ling did, leaving the variety show idol upset.

2) Wonwoo and Mingyu's shoulder width competition with expert commentary from the rest of the group

ᴋᴇɴ🌻ᴡᴡ @wonwooseol The measurement for Wonwoo's shoulder width is 58cm! The members keep praising about how broad his shoulders are🥹 The measurement for Wonwoo's shoulder width is 58cm! The members keep praising about how broad his shoulders are🥹 https://t.co/BQyAgRSwym

No one could have imagined that SEVENTEEN on The Game Caterers would yield a clip telling viewers how wide Wonwoo's shoulders are. However, Na PD decided to ask the rapper about his shoulder-related photoshoot, naturally leading to the producer measuring the width after. For those curious, it was 58 cm (or 22.83 inches), with Na PD voicing that Mingyu's shoulders seemed to be wider.

The Game Caterers host said they found the younger rapper's shoulders were only 50 cm wide, even with his jacket. Visibly taken aback, Mingyu suddenly stood up and asked for a re-measurement, which came to 57 cm. Satisfied, he commented that he was almost upset, even though it was a question for Wonwoo.

Dino and Seungkwan commented that Wonwoo was relaxed while his measurement was taken, while Mingyu's was taken when his muscles were flexed. Throughout the episode, his "narrow shoulders" were a talking point, making for a hilarious output.

3) Joshua's tryst with wrong answers: faking a neck cramp after forgetting a name and mispronouncing actress Song Hye-kyo's name

tracy 🐱 @tinkswonu shua didnt answer correctly so he pretended to get a cramp IM CRYING shua didnt answer correctly so he pretended to get a cramp IM CRYING https://t.co/FXVJq01Gsw

In the infamous "Character Quiz" part of SEVENTEEN on The Game Caterers, the team would lose a food item if any member answered incorrectly. Joshua, who was unsure of Uhm Jeong-hwa (of the Refund Sisters fame), pretended to have a pain in his neck when he realized that the time for answering had passed. He was supported by the members, who kept asking if he was okay.

If that weren't enough, Joshua guessed Song Hye-kyo correctly but ended up saying the first name as "Aye-kyo" instead. SEVENTEEN rushed to his defense, adding that his accent was weird because he was from the United States, with Mingyu adding that the American pronunciation of Hermès is with a silent H. The production team was suitably satisfied by this reasoning and allowed Joshua to pass.

4) Jeonghan's suggestion of going all or nothing with stew and rice shocking the Game Caterers team

char ツ @grrwonwoo helpppp seventeen lost all the food so jeonghan suggested to play again for all or nothing and the game caterers staff & na pd was so shocked 🤣 … they have encountered THE yoon jeonghan helpppp seventeen lost all the food so jeonghan suggested to play again for all or nothing and the game caterers staff & na pd was so shocked 🤣 … they have encountered THE yoon jeonghan 😭https://t.co/JUF4Toys4H

The SEVENTEEN on The Game Caterers episode was entertaining not only because of the group and their noisy interactions but also because of the utter disbelief that they caused in the production staff.

Jeonghan is known for his ludicrous deals on GOING SEVENTEEN. When he suggested (backed by S. Coups) that they play one final game with all the food, including the stew and rice prepared as a consolation prize, the members were supportive, but the staff were shocked out of their minds.

Eventually agreeing to the deal, the caption said that Na PD was becoming the CARAT fandom's enemy due to the antics of SEVENTEEN on The Game Caterers.

5) Dino raining down profanities on DK after the latter made them lose all their food

vernon's apprentice @vernonewoo dino cursing is music to seventeen



dino cursing is music to seventeen https://t.co/tk4MzJ3WGX

There is something very funny about someone swearing when the situation demands it but the location does not. Dino has unleashed his sudden cursing several times on GOING SEVENTEEN, and it never fails to make the members laugh.

This time, it was the SEVENTEEN on The Game Caterers special that got to witness this remarkable side of the youngest member. DK messed up the group's last chance to win all the food (which they got after betting their stew and rice), and Dino could not hold himself back anymore. He swore at the Excalibur actor, scolding him for missing an easy name.

Every single person present at the SEVENTEEN on The Game Caterers shoot found this outburst hilarious, with the members falling to the floor laughing and the production team also clapping for Dino's commitment to entertain.

The second episode of the SEVENTEEN on The Game Caterers special is out on YouTube. While English subtitles are yet to be added to the two-parter episode, translations done by fans on Twitter indicate that it includes more of the group's comical antics, teasing, and merriment, guaranteed to make viewers laugh.

SEVENTEEN is reveling in the success of their latest mini-album, FML, which landed them in the second position on the Billboard 200 World Albums, the group's highest position to date.

