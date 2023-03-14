5 unmissable moments from SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND 2023: OT13 Hype Boy, Dino's Shut Down, and more

Having wrapped up SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND 2023, the group was featured in many Twitter threads, courtesy of fans. The annual fanmeeting of the HOT group took place between March 10 and 12 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, which also brought in many viewers for the online livestream on Weverse.

While there were definitely some stirring moments that will make fans tear up, most of the concerts were filled with energetic, chaotic, and engaging incidents, making the (nearly) four-hour long runtime of each day exceptional. From brilliant song covers to surprise comeback announcements, SEVENTEEN's 7th annual fanmeet was a mélange of unmatched entertainment.

5 incredible moments from CARAT LAND 2023 that SEVENTEEN fans must catch up on

1) When Dino rocked the choreography of BLACKPINK's Shut Down

In one segment of the fanmeet, the SEVENTEEN members were to perform on certain songs that CARATs (fans) thought did not suit their personality. After losing the game, Dino was obligated to execute the key choreography of BLACKPINK's Shut Down. Surprisingly, he did such a good job that he impressed fans of the superstar K-pop girl group as well.

The youngest member wasn't the only one who caught the attention of fans at CARAT LAND. Seungkwan, who complained about not getting the opportunity to show off his knowledge of K-pop girl group songs, gave a mindblowing performance of EXO's The Eve.

Meanwhile, DK, Wonwoo, and Woozi impressed fans with their dance covers of BLACKPINK's Pink Venom and NewJeans' Ditto and Attention, respectively. Joshua also unexpectedly rapped a verse of Agust D's Daechwita, while the other members cheered him on.

2) Vernon performing Fighting with BooSeokSoon (BSS)

Fans of SEVENTEEN might already be aware of the song Fighting, released by the sub-unit and featuring rapper Lee Young-ji. The trio performed a different version of the song on the first day of CARAT LAND, with Vernon representing the HipHop Team. He wrote his own verse and matched the chaotic energy of BSS while performing the song.

The group even staged a thirteen-member version of the song during their encore performance, changing the lyrics from "We are BooSeokSoon" to "We are SEVENTEEN," and delighting fans in the process. Fighting is a song that embodies the spirit of BSS and SEVENTEEN, making the experience of watching the whole group perform it together even more special.

3) Wonwoo's Imperfect Love high note during the unit-switch stage winning hearts

It is often an assumption that in any K-pop group, positions are fixed, and rappers can't be good vocalists and vice-versa. SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND has unwittingly changed this perception. The HipHop Team sang Imperfect Love, while the Vocal Team performed PANG!, and the Performance Team rapped their version of Back It Up.

Rapper Wonwoo, who is known for his deep voice, showed off his beautiful vocals while acing a high note with a sincerity that caused fans on Twitter to marvel at his vocals. If one hadn't known Wonwoo as a rapper, he might have been mistaken to be a part of the Vocal Team.

4) CARATs teaching SEVENTEEN the Hype Boy choreography

Only in CARAT LAND will a K-pop group learn key choreography from its fans, and then proceed to perform the same for them.

After deciding that all thirteen members would be performing NewJeans' Hype Boy, the group realized that not everyone knows the steps to the popular song. Jeonghan asked the audience if they could help them out with the steps, with a fan eventually stepping out and showing SEVENTEEN the choreography.

The Clap group quickly picked it up and performed an OT13 version of the addictive song, creating a viral clip in the process. Fans could not stop fawning over them on Twitter, referring to the members as their "Hype Boys."

5) S.Coups giving out spoilers for SEVENTEEN's comebacks

Leader S.Coups delivered some good news to fans during the three days of CARAT LAND. After confessing that he was told to announce this on the last day of the fan meet, the rapper said that the group would be making a comeback in April 2023. He also added that he ignored what the company had told him, which led fans to joke about the same on Twitter.

Choi Seung-cheol (S.Coups' birth name) also revealed that SEVENTEEN will be making two comebacks this year on Day 2, giving fans more reason to cheer about. CARATs commented that the leader seemed to have become the king of spoilers, stealing the title from Hoshi, who is known to drop frequent hints about comebacks on his various social media accounts.

SEVENTEEN sought to thoroughly entertain and energize fans during CARAT LAND 2023, and they achieved precisely that, and fans returned with a bucketful of emotions towards the end of each day.

The April 2023 comeback was confirmed by PLEDIS Entertainment, and fans of the group are reasonably excited to have new concepts, music, and choreographies from SEVENTEEN once again.

