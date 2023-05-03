All Korean celebrities spotted at the Met Gala 2023: GOT7's Jackson Wang, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and more

From Jennie Kim serving in Chanel to Jackson Wang in custom Louis Vuitton, K-pop celebs have officially taken over the Met Gala 2023, and fans are here for it! The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious events in the fashion world, and each year, it attracts an array of A-list celebrities from around the globe.

In recent years, K-pop celebs have made a big impression on the Met Gala red carpet with their bold fashion choices and trendsetting looks. From the mesmerizing Hoyeon Jung of Squid Game fame to the charismatic solo singer PSY, K-pop stars have been stealing the show at the Met Gala.

1. Choi Siwon (Super Junior) and PSY - 2013

2. Rain - 2015



The Met Gala 2023's theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, paid homage to the legendary Karl Lagerfeld, the late creative director of Chanel.

BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim and GOT7 member Jackson Wang graced the prestigious red carpet event with their Met Gala debut this year and are already headlining the news. Here are the other K-pop celebs who have rocked the Met Gala 2023.

K-pop celebs who attended the Met Gala 2023

1) Jennie Kim

Jennie Kim, also known as "Human Chanel," made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2023, paying homage as one of the last House Ambassadors personally selected by the legendary designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

Her outfit was a modern reinterpretation of look 164 from Lagerfeld's iconic Fall 1990 ready-to-wear collection. Adorned in a white camélia and a black ribbon dress from Chanel's Autumn/Winter 1990 collection, Jennie radiated elegance and sophistication.

2) Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang truly stole the show at the Met Gala 2023, captivating fans with his mesmerizing emo-gothic look from the moment he arrived at the red carpet event. The Met Gala 2023 theme paid homage to the iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, and Jackson's representation perfectly captured the essence of the late designer's style, while maintaining his own unique flair.

Dressed in a sleek, all-black Louis Vuitton suit, complete with sunglasses and leather gloves, Jackson embodied Lagerfeld's signature aesthetic with effortless ease. His impeccable fashion sense and magnetic presence truly made him the star of the show.

3) Sora Choi

The stunning South Korean supermodel Sora Choi paid tribute to legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala 2023 with her Thom Browne two-piece ensemble. Lagerfeld's influence was undeniable in the design, which featured a ruffled check cape elegantly draped over a suit-inspired gown. It was one of the most on-theme looks of the evening, and Choi was certainly turning heads.

The winner of Korea's Next Top Model season three, Choi is no stranger to stunning fashion, and her Thom Browne look only solidified her status as a fashion icon. When it came to accessories, Choi kept it classic and androgynous. A barely-there birdcage veil added a touch of femininity, while a navy tie brought out the color of her cape, inspired by Lagerfeld's own love of the neckpiece.

4) Song Hye-Kyo

The Met Gala 2023 saw the stunning debut of Song Hye Kyo, Best Actress for Drama at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, who arrived on the arm of Fendi CEO Serge Brunschwig. The actress looked absolutely breathtaking in a blush pink Fendi gown from the label's Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

However, it wasn't just the actress' dress that turned heads - Hye Kyo also sported a trendy Hime Cut hairstyle, which only added to her overall elegance and beauty. Song Hye-Kyo was trending on all social platforms for her reunion with the Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh after 14 years and for a viral selfie with the BLACKPINK member, Jennie kim.

5) Ashley Park

Ashley Park, the popular actress of Korean descent, exuded glamor and sophistication in a showstopping gown that left everyone in awe. The sparkly netted piece perfectly hugged her figure, while the flowing train behind her added an air of elegance to her look. Ashley's ensemble was completed with a dazzling belt and fingerless gloves.

The highlight of her outfit, however, was undoubtedly the Michael Kors Collection black hand-embroidered sequin tulle gown with an oversized motorcycle vest, which featured over one million recycled micro-sequins individually stitched in a linear pattern to create a fishnet effect. Ashley's outfit is a true work of art, showcasing the incredible craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into high fashion.

The presence of K-pop celebs at the Met Gala 2023 was not only a testament to their growing global influence but also an exciting moment for fans of the genre. Overall, their presence at the Met Gala reaffirmed the growing influence and impact of K-pop on the global fashion scene, and we can't wait to see what they have in store for us in the future.

