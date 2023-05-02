K-pop soloist Jackson Wang was among the many Korean artists on the list of celebrities invited to the charity benefit event, Met Gala 2023, held on Monday, May 1. Given that the event largely revolves around the clothes and outfits that the celebrities turn up in, netizens felt that Jackson did quite a wonderful job with the same.

Since this year's Met Gala held the theme of paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld, fans loved the representation the artist adopted while also maintaining his own style. Dressed in a full-black Louis Vuitton suit, the idol perfectly resembled the German fashion designer's signature style, complete with sunglasses and leather gloves.

"My man ate them all with ease": Fans go feral about Jackson Wang's iconic outfit at the Met Gala 2023

Given that the event's main aspect comes from the celebrity's presence on the red carpet, Jackson Wang surely won the stage. Right from his departure from his hotel to his arrival at the venue, fans were in love with his emo-gothic look. The idol took sips of his drink as he entered the car, making fans go all the crazier with him looking effortlessly charismatic.

fuckyoupayme @complexworkings @sevendless I'm not even a bit mad he looks Gooooood @sevendless I'm not even a bit mad he looks Gooooood

Typical for celebrity social events such as these, interactions between several artists from various different backgrounds are natural. Likewise, there were quite a few artists that Jackson was found interacting with. Rolling out his gentlemanly behavior once again, the idol strudded down the stairs of the Met Gala entrance whilst holding the hands of Michelle Yeoh and Daisy Ho.

With interactions that bud out the inevitable conversations on the red carpet, Jackson Wang stood for a photo with several other artists, including the American actor Rami Malek. As celebrities at the Met Gala entered the venue for the after-party, more interactions blossomed out of the same.

Some of the artists Jackson was found hanging out with included Billie Eilish, Lily Collins, Yara Shahidi, Elle Fanning, and Amanda Seyfried. Soon after the event, the idol became the talk of the town for not only his iconic outfit that signifies the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld but also his charismatic presence at the event that had several heads turning his way.

Additionally, with Jackson Wang's current ongoing tour, The Magic Man World Tour, fans were impressed with him making time amidst his already busy schedule to prepare for quite a hectic event that the Met Gala is notorious for being.

With his Vancouver concert that ended on April 30, the idol will be returning to his tour schedule with his next concert date on May 4 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Poll : 0 votes