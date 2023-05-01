Cited as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala 2023 is almost here, and it is rumored that BTS' Jimin will be attending the event. The Dior and Tiffany&Co. ambassador recently made headlines because of his charming looks at the reopening of Tiffany&Co.'s NYC flagship store. It is now suspected that he will also grace the red carpet of the Met Gala alongside other fashion icons and celebrities.

BIGHIT Entertainment, the agency that manages BTS, has not yet issued any official statement regarding Jimin's attendance. However, Eyes Magazine Korea has reported that Jimin is part of the guest list.

Apart from him, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rose are also expected to be a part of the event. Meanwhile, Rihanna, Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jackson Wang, Lizzo, Nicole Kidman, Venessa Hudgens, Kim Petras, and many others are confirmed to be attending.

Celebrated at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Met Gala is a fundraiser, celebrated every year on the first Monday of May. This year, approximately 400 guests are expected to attend the event to honor the theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

ARMYs excited as BTS' Jimin is expected to attend Met Gala 2023

SUGA’S WHISPER 🥢UBS D1 DDAY IS HERE!! @SugasWhisper1 Listen, I would love to see Jimin at the MetGala but he has not been confirmed. The two accounts some of y’all are hyping are fake fan accounts -some of them can’t even spell the honoree’s name right 🙄come on now Listen, I would love to see Jimin at the MetGala but he has not been confirmed. The two accounts some of y’all are hyping are fake fan accounts -some of them can’t even spell the honoree’s name right 🙄come on now https://t.co/KLlDl8utW4

The Eyes Magazine Korea has also claimed that BTS' Jimin will be a part of the Met Gala 2023. It is the largest fashion charity event that invites designers, world-famous celebrities, and fashion icons every year to commemorate the large-scale gala. Although the information is not officially backed by the idol's agency, there is a potential to catch him on the red carpet.

The Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone have also mentioned BTS' Jimin attending the event and making his debut. It has been reported that Jimin recently filmed a behind-the-scenes video with Vogue, which officially hosts the Met Gala every year, and could possibly be a guest. As such, he will be the first BTS member to grace the event.

☆ @93MINGL0SS let me speak… we need jimin at met gala with his photopholio looks let me speak… we need jimin at met gala with his photopholio looks https://t.co/GHLhVAkr9Z

I'm not over this jimins yet , Wdym jimin at met Gala is expected I'm not over this jimins yet , Wdym jimin at met Gala is expected 👀https://t.co/cAO48v7N2l

While the guest list is already full of some of the biggest names in the K-pop industry, ARMYs (BTS fandom name) are particularly excited to witness BTS' Jimin walking the red carpet. They are also looking forward to seeing the Like Crazy singer rock a Dior ensemble for the event.

⋆ @soft_babyBunny prince jimin will be stunning at met gala

prince jimin will be stunning at met gala https://t.co/IKgSo2xXNv

Pri⁷🥢 @btspoprints WDYM JIMIN WILL ATTEND THIS YEAR’S MET GALA??? If it’s true, then he’s gonna serve fr.



WDYM JIMIN WILL ATTEND THIS YEAR’S MET GALA??? If it’s true, then he’s gonna serve fr.https://t.co/tKhuEhJoVJ

Previously, Jimin proved his 'It Boy' status at various public events, turning all heads to himself. So, if he attends the Met Gala 2023, it is expected to become a global affair.

