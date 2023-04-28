“Jimin is just too gorgeous”: BTS fans lavish praise on the Like Crazy singer as he attends Tiffany & Co.’s star-studded NYC event

BTS’ Jimin recently attended luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.’s star-studded New York City event on Thursday, April 28. This marks his first official event after being made the brand's global ambassador on March 2 earlier this year. This is his second brand appearance this year after previously showing up in February 2023 for Dior’s fashion show in Paris.

While being chosen as Tiffany & Co’s global face, BTS’ Jimin revealed that he is happy to collaborate as the brand embodies similar values as him. He joins BLACKPINK’s Rosé as the only two K-pop artists to have signed with Tiffany & Co:

“It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation, and artistry.”

Unsurprisingly, BTS fans took to social media to lavish praise on the Like Crazy singer as he attended the New York City event. @ChettySaundri straightforwardly wrote that, “Jimin is just too gorgeous”.

“Jimin X TiffanyAndCo” trends on Twitter as BTS fans react to the Like Crazy singer's visuals from the NYC event

BTS member Jimin made a stylish appearance at luxury brand Tiffany & Co.’s star-studded New York City event in a chic all-black Dior suit with the brand's signature diamond and pearl brooch and two rings, leaving his chest unexposed to complete his overall look. The brooch is a vintage Schlumberger piece inspired by the starfish/epiné designs by Schlumberger.

Jimin's Jewellery Archive @Jimin_Earrings



• Tiffany & Co. diamond and pearl brooch



This is a vintage Schlumberger piece or inspired to the starfish/epiné designs by Schlumberger



#JIMIN #JiminXTiffanyAndCo

#JIMIN #JiminXTiffanyAndCo

The brand's event was attended by Hollywood stars Michael B Jordan, Anya Taylor-Joy, Blake Lively, Gal Gadot, Dylan Sprouse, rapper Pharrell Williams, Thai star Win Metawin, and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, amongst others.

Unsurprisingly, the BTS singer received the loudest cheers from fans who gathered at the flagship Landmark at 727 Fifth Avenue, New York, just to get a glimpse of him. His global fanbase who couldn’t see him in person, also took to social media to lavish praise on him.

The idol is currently trending on Twitter with over 541,000 tweets under one of the many hashtags at the time of writing. The most popular Twitter trend is under the tag “JiminXTiffanyAndCo.”

The BTS Chart @thebtschart



Jimin at the re-opening of Tiffany & Co. flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York tonight.

Jimin Global 🌍 @JiminGlobal ‍



“Jimin's appearance makes New York excited!”



“When Tiffany's CEO, Antony Ledru made a playful joke when he met Jimin, Jimin's unique puppy-like smile was also captured.”



#JiminXTiffanyAndCo

Elle Korea shared a reel of Jimin with the CEO of Tiffany & Co., Anthony Ledru

"Jimin's appearance makes New York excited!"

"When Tiffany's CEO, Antony Ledru made a playful joke when he met Jimin, Jimin's unique puppy-like smile was also captured."

JIMIN DATA ( slow ) @PJM_data



Can we talk how gorgeous Jimin looks in his black Dior suit



#JiminXTiffanyAndCo

Dior Men's Artistic Director Kim Jones also liked Alexandre Arnault's Instagram post with Jimin!

Anthony Ledru, the CEO of Tiffany & Co., shared a reel with Jimin and thanked the BTS star for flying halfway across the world and attending the store opening. Anthony Ledru personally greeted the idol and quipped about how ARMYs had been waiting outside just to get a mere glimpse of him.

In response, the BTS member flashed a proud smile, speaking volumes about his love for his fans.

Even Hollywood star Dylan Sprouse jokingly assured ARMYs who had gathered at Central Park that Jimin would indeed be the Tiffany & Co. event.

The 27-year-old's first campaign with the international luxury brand was when he modeled for the Tiffany hardware line next to a blue motorcycle. The BTS member is expected to star in more promotional campaigns and brand endorsements.

Fans had predicted that Tiffany & Co was courting Jimin to be their global ambassador

As soon as BTS members ended their exclusive contracts with Louis Vuitton, other luxury brands swooped in, trying to get their exclusive deals. Around the time Jimin was named the global face of fashion brand Dior, rumors were rife that luxury brand Tiffany & Co wanted him onboard as well.

Fans noticed that Pearl Lee, Jessica Chan, and Morgan Healy -- the brand’s Vice President, Head of Global Public Relations, and Global Entertainment Relations -- all followed the BTS singer on his personal Instagram.

하튜 @jmnxlv ‍ #지민 #JIMIN



- Pearl Lee (티파니앤코 부사장, 글로벌 PR 책임)

- Jessica Chan (티파니앤코 글로벌 PR 담당)

- Morgan Healy (티파니앤코 글로벌 엔터 담당)

Tiffany & Co 관계자들이 지민이 인스타 팔로우 중이라고,,!

- Pearl Lee (티파니앤코 부사장, 글로벌 PR 책임)

- Jessica Chan (티파니앤코 글로벌 PR 담당)

- Morgan Healy (티파니앤코 글로벌 엔터 담당)

- Michael Verdi (티파니앤코 브랜드 홍보전문가)

The idol even wore Tiffany & Co’s jewelry for his collab song VIBE with BIGBANG’s Taeyang, long before he was crowned the brand’s ambassador. Additionally, at the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Fashion Show, the Like Crazy singer was devoid of any jewelry, indicating that the luxury brand was just waiting for an official announcement.

Shortly after this, on March 2, it was officially announced that the FACE singer was chosen as Tiffany & Co’s official brand ambassador.

