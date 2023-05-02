Met Gala 2023: 5 Best dressed celebs who made their debut this year

The Met Gala 2023 red carpet took place on Monday, May 1, and saw some of the biggest global celebrities and artists making an appearance. The event, officially known as the Costume Institute Gala, marked some of the best fashion moments of this year through some iconic outfits.

The event honored late German designer Karl Lagerfeld with the official theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The annual ball has always been one of the most exclusive gatherings and one can only attend it via an official invite sent by Vogue's editor, Anna Wintour, who is also responsible for organizing the coveted event.

This year, Wintour invited luminaries from across the globe to take part in spreading awareness and raising funds for the Costume Institute. The May 1 gala marked multiple huge debuts by A-lister celebrities, a few who rose in popularity recently and a few who were close to Karl Lagerfeld.

From Jennie to Alia Bhatt, 5 celebrities who made a stunning red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2023

1) Florence Pugh in Valentino

Florence Pugh may have made one of the most impressive debuts at the Met Gala of all time. The actress chopped off all her hair and opted for a bold bald look alongside the beloved designer Pier Paolo Piccioli. The British actress showed up to the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event in a black and white gown, which had a huge train.

The Don't Worry Darling star accessorized her extravagant outfit with a large feathered headdress designed by Valentino. In addition, she added with some exquisite jewelry by Tiffany & Co. to complete her look.

2) BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim in Chanel

K-Pop idol Jennie from BLACKPINK stood up to her name as the "Human Chanel" for her debut at the Met Gala 2023. The idol wore Chanel's archival piece inspired by its Autumn/Winter 1990 collection. The star honored Karl Lagerfeld by giving a direct reference to the iconic white camellia flower.

The star opted for a mini strapless ensemble, which she paired with a black choker ribbon. Matching opera gloves, black pumps, and dainty diamond earrings finished off the SOLO singer's look. She opted for minimal makeup and a pulled-back sleek hairdo.

3) Ice Spice in Balmain

Princess Diana rapper Ice Spice showed up at the Met Gala 2023 in a stunning white hued Balmain gown. The gown featured long sleeves and a full-length skirt with sheer panels on the side, along with a long trail. The rapper carried her trademark purse and kept her long hair at the back in ginger color.

The look was finished off with some white details in makeup, black cat-eyeliner, diamond stud earrings, and some lip gloss.

4) Alia Bhatt in Prabal Gurung

Indian actress and Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 in an all-white bridal gown designed by Prabal Gurung. The actress' ball gown featured a plunging "U" neckline both at the front and back, with a corseted bodice showcasing her cinched waistline.

It also featured a layered tulle skirt with a train at the back. The entire ensemble was embellished with hand-embroidered 100,000 white pearls.

5) Paris Hilton in Marc Jacobs

Internet personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton made her debut at the Met gala 2023 in an all-black ensemble. The television star collaborated with Marc Jacobs for a leather mermaid gown crafted with a rhinestone bustier and gloved sleeves.

The all-black gown was accessorized with a rosette choker necklace and sparkly platform heels to add a flair to an otherwise dark look. The look was finished off with some smokey eye makeup, nude lipstick, and a sleek long ponytail.

Other than aforementioned stars, many other celebrities marked their debut at the coveted red carpet, including Jackson Wang, Song Hye-Kyo, Quinta Brunson, Doja Cat, and more.

