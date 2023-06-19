20+ K-pop idols who attended Bruno Mars' Seoul concert on Day 1: TXT, NCT, SEVENTEEN, and more

Bruno Mars' recent concert, which was held at Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in southern Seoul on June 17, 2023, drew many celebrities together at the event. Time and again, K-pop idols from various groups have mentioned Bruno Mars as their inspiration behind their music, so this was a dream come true for many fans-turned-idols to admire the American musician.

The concert ticket sales opened in late April, and within minutes, fans quickly purchased all 101,000 tickets for the two concerts held on June 17 and 18, 2023. For Day 1, he surprised the Korean crowd with a special rendition of his 2016 hit track Calling All My Lovelies, singing the line Bogosipeoyo my baby in Korean.

♰ @hyckgasm the comments on bruno mars' post the comments on bruno mars' post 😭😭😭 https://t.co/aGwzbPv4U6

Kicking off the night with his funk disco anthem 24K Magic from 2016, Bruno Mars treated the audience to a captivating setlist that included his greatest hits such as Finesse (2016), Treasure (2012), That's What I Like (2017), and Runaway Baby (2010).

While it is common for pop stars to learn a few phrases in the languages of the countries they perform in during a tour, Bruno Mars not only offered greetings in Korean but also modified the lyrics of his song for the Korean audience.

TXT, Red Velvet's Wendy, B.I., and more K-pop idols who atteneded Day 1 of Bruno Mars’ concert in Seoul

1) SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, 2) The8, 3) Dino, 4) Woozi, 5) Vernon, and 6) Hoshi

고척에내자리를다오🥹 @svtsvthoho 230617 브루노마스 콘서트에서 으뜸이를 만났습니댜…우리 세븐틴🥹🩵🩷

살다보니 이런 일이ㅠㅠㅠㅠ

판사님,,, 제가 분명 맥주마시며 먼저 서있었는데 애들이 와서 춤추다 내려갔습니다…(?) 230617 브루노마스 콘서트에서 으뜸이를 만났습니댜…우리 세븐틴🥹🩵🩷살다보니 이런 일이ㅠㅠㅠㅠ판사님,,, 제가 분명 맥주마시며 먼저 서있었는데 애들이 와서 춤추다 내려갔습니다…(?) https://t.co/6r2PfK63KD

SEVENTEEN’s Dino posted a Weverse post saying that he was thankful to Bruno Mars' visit to Korea as it helped him learn a lot. The rest of the members were seen completely relaxed. Mingyu and The8 were even seen swaying to the music for the entire show as they enjoyed themselves to all the tracks.

7) NCT’s Haechan, 8)Renjun, 9)Chenle, 10)Kun, 11)Ten, 12) Xiaojun, 13)YangYang, and 14) Hendery, and 15) Mark

ㅎㅎ @kermit8_hao

Stop plzzzzz… kkk

He imitates what fans doing after concert!!



#NCTDream Ahm.. Lee Haechan…Stop plzzzzz… kkkHe imitates what fans doing after concert!! Ahm.. Lee Haechan… 😂 Stop plzzzzz… kkkHe imitates what fans doing after concert!! 😂 #NCTDream https://t.co/OhCximRqc6

Attending a Bruno Mars concert is a serious business for SM artists as they have repeatedly professed their love for the artist and his music. After the event, NCT member Haechan delighted fans by sharing photos on his DearU Bubble account, capturing the essence of the occasion through a creative K-pop fan trend known as an "etiquette shot."

16) Red Velvet’s Wendy

Red Velvet’ Wendy had an amazing time at the Bruno Mars concert as she posted a series of stories professing her happiness at being there via her Instagram stories. The Red Velvet singer has been having her best time in June, having earlier attended Beyonce's concert on June 03.

17) EXO’s Kai and 18) Timoteo (former HOTSHOT)

𓆩 ♡ 𓆪 @kji14_mk24



Everyone misses you Kim Jongin! And by everyone I really mean EVERYONE



1M for this and we don't even see his faceEveryone misses you Kim Jongin! And by everyone I really mean EVERYONE 1M for this and we don't even see his face 😭Everyone misses you Kim Jongin! And by everyone I really mean EVERYONE https://t.co/VrAY8Ln12D

EXO’ Kai was seen having a gala time with his best friend Timoteo, the former member of HOTSHOT. The duo have been inseperable from their trainee days, and at Bruno Mars' concert, they were seen making hearts in the concert pictures.

19) Got7 BamBam and 20) Sandara Park

Got7's BamBam attended the Bruno Mars concert with his company member Sandara Park from Abyss Company. Time and again, BamBam has maintained a good friendship with all his company members and idols in the industry, so seeing the duo enjoying Bruno Mars' concert together wasn't a surprise.

21) THE BOYZ Hyunjae

🌻 @peachesjuyeon Hyunjae dancing to Uptown Funk at Bruno Mars concert he so cute 🥰 Hyunjae dancing to Uptown Funk at Bruno Mars concert he so cute 🥰 https://t.co/CFX3jkyzld

Hyunjae from THE BOYZ seemed to be at complete ease and enjoyed all the tracks of the Bruno Mars concert. He even danced along to everyone’s favourite- Uptown Funk.

22) B.I

B.I was spotted at the concert wearing casuals and sitting among the crowd. However, B.I went viral for performing various songs at Bruno Mars' after-party.

23)TREASURE's Yoshi, 24) Jaehyuk, 25) Haruto, 26) Jeongyeon, 27) Asahi, 28) Doyoung, and 29) Junghwan

Bruno Mars' concert was a pleasant co-incidence for TREASURE as they listened to thr 24K Magic singer croon to the band's song, Treasure. The members were seen standing with the crowd and swaying to the music when Treasure came on.

30) TXT’s Beomgyu, 31) Taehyun, and 32) Huening Kai, 33) Soobin, and 34) Yeonjun

ursala afbf @2seoknv this gonna be me at bts concert in 2026 this gonna be me at bts concert in 2026 https://t.co/ddt7bEfH9o

The entire band attended Bruno Mars concert together and had a gala time with the team.Yeonjun was the only member to post about the concert on his Instagram, where he professed his love for Bruno Mars by replying to his Bogosipeoyo lyrics.

Apart from the above K-pop stars, Pentagon’s Kino, Golden Child’ Joochan, members of WayV, and many Korean actors also showed their support for Bruno Mars at his Seoul concert.

This star-studded event not only highlighted the immense admiration and respect K-pop idols have for Bruno Mars but it also showcased the mutual appreciation between artists from different genres and cultures. It served as a testament to the power of music in bringing people together, fostering connections, and creating unforgettable experiences.

