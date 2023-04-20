Bruno Mars Philippines and South Korea Concert 2023: Tickets, price, dates, venues, and more 

After a long hiatus, Bruno Mars is finally returning to Asia this June for three concerts. The announcement was made on Thursday, April 20, by Live Nation Asia, and fans in the region are already excited at the prospect of watching the singer perform live.

The concerts will take place in South Korea and the Philippines. Both venues are expected to be filled to capacity, as fans have been eagerly awaiting Bruno Mars' return to Asia.

Bruno Mars set to rock South Korea for two days and Philippines for one day

Bruno Mars is all set to kick off his Asia tour in style. The singer's exciting journey will start with a bang as he lights up the stage with a mind-blowing concert in the vibrant city of Seoul, South Korea, on June 17 and 18, 2023. The excitement doesn't stop there for fans, as the electrifying energy of Bruno Mars will make its way to Manila, Philippines, on June 24, 2023.

The following are the complete venues for the tour:

June 17 – Seoul, South Korea – Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium

June 18 – Seoul, South Korea – Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium

June 24 – Manila Bulacan, Philippines - Philippine Arena

At the time of writing, no other Asian tour dates have been announced by Live Nation or Bruno Mars' team.

South Korean and Philippine show tickets will go on sale through Live Nation website

The South Korea shows at the Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium tickets are available at several price points ranging from ₩77,000 to ₩250,000. Hyundai Card members can access ticket pre-sales from 12:00 pm local time on April 27 until 11:59 pm local time on the same day, while general sales start at 12:00 pm local time on April 28 via LiveNation.

The Manila Bulacan show at the Philippine Arena tickets are available at various price levels, starting from ₱2,750 up to ₱18,750. For Live Nation PH members, pre-sales will be start on April 27 from 10:00 am local time, while general sales will begin at 12:00 pm local time on April 28 via LiveNation.

For more information regarding the tours, fans can check their official website and follow their Live Nation social media accounts for any upcoming announcements.

The artist has sold over 30 million records and won 12 Grammy Awards in his career

Bruno Mars is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and record producer who has achieved great success in the music industry. He was born on October 8, 1985, in Honolulu, Hawaii, and his real name is Peter Gene Hernandez.

Mars began his music career in 2004, when he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dream. He first gained recognition as a songwriter, co-writing hit songs such as Right Round by Flo Rida and Wavin'Flag by K'naan. In 2010, he released his debut single, Just the Way You Are, which became a massive hit and topped the charts in multiple countries.

Since then, he has released numerous hit songs and albums, including Grenade, The Lazy Song, Locked Out of Heaven, Uptown Funk, and 24K Magic.

He has sold over 30 million records worldwide and won several awards, including 12 Grammy Awards, 4 Brit Awards, and 10 American Music Awards. The singer has also been recognized with several Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and iHeartRadio Music Awards.

In addition to his success as a solo artist, Bruno Mars has also collaborated with many other popular musicians, including Mark Ronson, Cardi B, Beyoncé, and Ed Sheeran. His music has been praised for its catchy melodies, upbeat rhythms, and retro-inspired sound.

Overall, Bruno Mars has become one of the most successful and recognizable musicians of his generation, and his influence in the music industry is sure to continue for years to come.

