Cardi B reacts to Trish Stratus returning on WWE RAW

It seems Cardi B was just as shocked to see Trish Stratus make a surprise return on this week's Monday Night RAW as the rest of the WWE Universe.

The main event of this week's edition of RAW pitted Damage CTRL against the newly formed duo of Lita and Becky Lynch in a tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The match went smoothly until Bayley eventually got involved, tossed one of the title belts to distract the referee, and pulled Lita off the apron to allow her faction members to get the upper hand.

This action was nullified, however, by Trish Stratus making an epic return to even out the odds. The crowd went wild to see the Canadian Legend in the ring again with her former rival, Lita, and it looks like Cardi B had a similar reaction.

The American rapper took to social media to share her reaction to the two iconic WWE stars in the same ring on the latest episode of RAW.

"Lita & Trish ? What’s going on ???!!!!" Cardi B tweeted.

After her return, Stratus went straight into the action as she took Bayley out with a Thesz Press amidst the chaos. The Canadian Legend's addition to the fold allowed Becky Lynch and Lita to score a massive win against Damage CTRL and win the Women's Tag Team Titles.

It seems now the stage is set for Damage CTRL to officially challenge Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch to a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania.

WWE postponed Trish Stratus's return on Monday Night RAW

Trish Stratus was rumored to return sometime to set up a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania this year. However, it was postponed until now.

The WWE Hall of Famer was reportedly in the backstage area for last week's episode of RAW as well until plans changed. It was reported that it was a last-minute creative change from Triple H.

The decision caused Stratus to watch the Ding Dong! Hello segment from backstage, with her leaving the building shortly after it was finished.

