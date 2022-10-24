Beyonce Renaissance World Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, and all you need to know

American singer and songwriter Beyonce will soon hit the road for her recently released album Renaissance. The multi-grammy award-winning singer announced at the Wearable Art Gala auction on Saturday that her Renaissance World Tour will commence next summer.

During the auction, a concert ticket package offered passes to attend the tour, which confirmed that the artist will return to the stage in 2023. However, no specific date for the concert was shared during the event.

The bid for the ticket package read:

“Valued at a total of $20,000, United X Waco gives you a chance to see Beyonce on her Renaissance Tour starting in the Summer of 2023 at any of United national and international destinations around the world”

Beyonce concert ticket package contains airline tickets and accommodation

As per the slide shared at the Wearable Art Gala auction, Beyonce’s concert ticket package contains two First Class International United Airlines Polaris tickets, along with a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel and two tickets to the tour in a city of their choosing.

The auction item was priced at $20,000USD and also included a backstage experience with Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

The slide mentions that the auction item was on sale in collaboration with United and Waco.

“The prize is complete with two First Class International United Airlines Polaris tickets to select cities, with 3-night hotel accommodations at a Marriott Property. And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, two concert tickets to Beyonce’s 2023 Renaissance Tour with a guided backstage experience with Miss Tina.”

The artist has not made an official announcement regarding the Renaissance tour. However, her website has started alerting visitors to register for email or mobile updates with regards to the album.

More about Renaissance

Renaissance is Beyonce’s seventh studio album, which was released on July 29, 2022, through Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. The album is her first studio release since Lemonade, which was released in 2016.

The 'Single Ladies' singer described the music of Renaissance as:

"Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul".

Renaissance includes features from various artists including Drake, Jay-Z, Skrillex, The-Dream, Honey Dijon, Labrinth, Raphael Saadiq, Tems, Syd, Lucky Daye, Leven Kali, Dixson, No I.D., and 070 Shake. The album also samples music from Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, James Brown, and others.

The lead single from the album Break My Soul was released on June 20, 2022, and reached number one on several charts worldwide, including the US Billboard Hot 100.

The album debuted atop the US Billboard 200 chart and became her seventh consecutive album to achieve that feat. It also reached number one in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Beyonce released various projects in between her studio albums. She collaborated with her husband Jay-Z on Everything is Love and released Homecoming: The Live Album, which showcased her iconic 2018 Coachella performance.

In 2019, the artist released the soundtrack for The Lion King: The Gift, which featured contributions from a cast including Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, Major Lazer, and Baby Keem. In 2020, she released the song Black Parade and her visual album Black Is King.

