Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 spoilers: Sukuna vs. Yuta round 2 begins as Rika fully manifests

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 spoilers were expected to show the second Domain Battle between Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine and Gojo’s Unlimited Void, and the leaks did not disappoint. The official English translation is set to be released on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 28.

In the previous chapter, it was revealed that Yuta copied Kenjaku’s Cursed technique (CT) to transfer his brain into Gojo’s dead body with Shoko’s help after his defeat at Sukuna’s hands. It was also revealed that Gojo was the one to kill the Jujutsu Society higher-ups. At present, Yuta in Gojo’s body unleashed Unlimited Void at the same time Sukuna unleashed Malevolent Shrine.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 spoilers and raw scans show Sukuna’s plans to overcome his and Yuta’s Domain Battle

Yuta in jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (image via MAPPA)

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 spoilers, the chapter is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 34.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 spoilers begin with Sukuna and Yuta,in Gojo’s body, opening their Domains. It’s revealed that during the training month, Yuta swapped bodies with Gojo using Ui Ui’s CT and learned the intricacies of Unlimited Void. At present, he manages to reduce the barrier of Unlimited Void to the size of a small ball, similar to what Gojo had done against Sukuna.

Gojo’s solution against Malevolent Shrine was to contain it in a small barrier that could last for three minutes. Given Sukuna’s current battered state, Yuta believes he can destroy the Domain within that time. However, Sukuna has changed the conditions of the barrier by reducing Malevolent Shrine’s effective range to just cover Unlimited Void. This allows him to maintain the Domain for more than three minutes.

Sukuna claims to defeat Yuta and then expand his Domain outwards to kill every other occupant of the battlefield. Yuta tries to use Blue to attack Sukuna but Sukuna eliminates the distance between them, holding Yuta with his amputated arms and punching him. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 spoilers reveal that Sukuna has been using Domain Amplification alongside Domain Expansion to nullify Yuta’s Infinity.

Sukuna smiles after realizing that Mei Mei's crows cannot see what happens inside a Domain. The last page of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 spoilers show a fully manifested Rika grieving over Yuta’s original body. Notably, Yuta’s body looks whole and completely unmutilated.

Additional Information

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 spoilers revealed that mangaka Gege Akutami is suffering from health issues, which is why this chapter is only seven pages long. Akutami will take a break, leading the manga to go on a hiatus for two weeks. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 31 on July 1.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 spoilers also contained the result of the 4th popularity poll, with Gojo topping the poll. He is followed by Yuji in second place and Megumi in third place. The issue also contains a full color-spread of Yuji vs. Sukuna and the WSJ issue 28 cover featuring Yuji.

