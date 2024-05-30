Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo and Yuta's plan to defeat Sukuna, explained step by step

To say that the current state of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is in utter chaos would almost be an understatement. After the strongest pillar of the Jujutsu society, Satoru Gojo, failed to defeat Ryomen Sukuna in a Battle of the Strongest, all hell broke loose as almost the entire cast of characters of the series wasted no time in jumping straight into the battlefield to bring down the King of Curses.

That said, it should be noted that the sorcerers didn't exactly rush into the battle without a proper strategy. In fact, they had laid out a perfectly cohesive plan, which put several contingencies in place, if Gojo were to somehow lose to the King of Curses. With that in mind, let us look at all the preparations and contingencies the Jujutsu sorcerers devised to take down Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Explaining Gojo and Yuta's complete plan to take down Sukuna

Given that Satoru Gojo had carried the entirety of the Jujutsu society on his back for almost his entire life, the sorcerers at Jujutsu High had a hard time imagining him losing a fight. That said, they certainly didn't want to stake everything on Gojo, especially since his opponent was the strongest sorcerer in history, Ryomen Sukuna.

As such, Yuta Okkotsu and the other sorcerers at Jujutsu High came up with several contingencies that accounted for anything and everything that could go wrong, including Gojo's defeat at the hands of Sukuna.

From heavy hitters like Yuta Okkotsu, Maki Zen'in, and Kinji Hakari, to healers like Arata Nitta and Shoko Ieiri, every sorcerer was given a specific role to play in the battle.

For example, Hakari was tasked with keeping Uraume from interfering. On the other hand, Yuta was entrusted to assassinate Kenjaku and his cursed spirits while also being the final insurance against Sukuna. If Yuta failed to defeat Sukuna within his domain, Maki would step in and launch a sneak attack on the King of Curses.

It goes without saying that Yuta probably had the most important part to play in the plan to defeat Sukuna. Not only did he assassinate Kenjaku, but he also had to copy the ancient sorcerer's Body Swapping Cursed Technique, which would factor in later in the plan.

That said, for Yuta to successfully get the jump on Kenjaku, Fumihiko Takaba had to engage the latter in an outlandish battle so that he could conceal Yuta's presence. Yuta also had to help Aoi Todo adjust his new Boogie Woogie Cursed Technique so that he could save his allies from a potential Domain Expansion by Sukuna.

It should be noted that Yuta went after Kenjaku when Hajime Kashimo took on an injured Sukuna following the latter's battle against Gojo. That said, Kashimo's defeat was already accounted for since Hiromi Higuruma and Yuji Itadori planned to jump in straight after Kashimo's death.

By using his Judgeman Cursed Technique, Higuruma planned on confiscating Sukuna's Cursed Technique. If the Judgeman found Sukuna guilty of his crimes in Shibuya, it was assumed to sentence him to confiscation and the death penalty. Here, Higuruma assumed that since Sukuna's Ten Shadows technique would likely be exhausted after his battle against Gojo, Judgeman would likely confiscate his Shrine Cursed Technique.

If that were to happen, Higuruma could fight him with his Executioner's Sword, which had the potential to wipe out Sukuna in one hit. In the event things ended up going south, which it did, the remaining sorcerers only had to stall Sukuna till Yuta returned to the battlefield.

From hereon, both Yuji and Yuta had extremely important roles to play. After opening his domain, Yuta tried to deal with Sukuna as much damage as possible using Jacob's ladder technique. This would force Sukuna to use Hollow Wicker Basket, thereby allowing Yuji to land his soul damaging punches on the King of Curses while he is subdued, so as to weaken his hold on Megumi's body.

At this time, Sukuna was actually backed up against a corner. Not only was he constantly getting hit by Jacob's Ladder, but both his hands and his second mouth were either restrained or destroyed. In order to allow Yuji to reach Megumi's soul and save him, Yuta momentarily released Jacob's Ladder.

However, this was also the point where things slowly started to fall apart. Although Yuji managed to reach Megumi's soul, the latter no longer possessed the will to live. This, in turn, created an opening for Sukuna to heal himself just enough to free his hands and launch a World Bisecting Slash on both Yuji and Yuta.

Fortunately, the sorcerers had accounted for this scenario as well. By moving his Domain to the location of the other sorcerers and having Maki place the Soul Split Katana inside his Domain as a pre-emptive measure, Yuta willingly destroyed his Domain, which gave Maki the signal to barge inside the Domain and launch a surprise attack on Sukuna.

Meanwhile, other sorcerers like Kusakabe, Ino, Miguel and Larue, were put on standby as reinforcements, in case Maki failed to bring down Sukuna. Additionally, if the King of Curses somehow regained his Domain Expansion, Todo was tasked with rescuing his allies. Even Ui Ui served a key role in the battle, as he was tasked with teleporting the injured or deceased sorcerers to Shoko.

Lastly, in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261, it was revealed that Yuta was planning to take over Gojo's corpse by using Kenjaku's Cursed Technique, which would give him one last shot in taking down the King of Curses. Although almost everyone hesitated about this plan, Yuta specified that he would use it only as a last resort. Even Gojo didn't object to this plan, as he stated that he didn't care about what happened to his dead body.

This concludes all the plans and contingencies that Yuta and the rest of the Jujutsu sorcerers put in place to take out Sukuna. Given that they are currently in the final phase of their plan where Yuta had to use his last resort, it would certainly be interesting to witness how it would all play out, especially since Yuta is likely going to perish after a 5-minute time limit.

