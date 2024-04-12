Uraume could die the most ironic death in Jujutsu Kaisen at Sukuna's hands

Jujutsu Kaisen is presently on break following the release of chapter 256. It was nothing short of exhilarating to witness Yuji Itadori finally being set up for a long due awakening. This comes as the story brings back two familiar faces in Miguel and Larue to square off against Ryomen Sukuna.

But all this is happening at one end of the battlefield. At the other, however, nothing has been mentioned of how Uraume and Hakari's battle is progressing. They were last seen exchanging blows in chapter 245, with Uraume unleashing their Innate Technique on the Jujutsu High sorcerer.

Since then, no mention has been made of them.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Urauma coud face an unfortunate yet ironic fate (theory)

Jujutsu Kaisen has presently been solely focused on the Sukuna fight, with sorcerers entering and leaving the battle. Atsuya Kusakabe was the last to leave due to being injured by the Demon King's slashes. Miguel and Larue jumping in allowed Choso, Maki, and Yuji to recover and rejoin the bout.

But elsewhere, the battle between Hakari and Uraume is raging on and will likely get intertwined with the main fight. Since the two seem to be equally matched in terms of Battle IQ and technique release, fans have theorized a conclusion to the match-up which is both unfortunate and ironic.

Here is how it goes - Assuming Sukuna has managed to recover his Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) and can use Domain Expansion (DE), he would use the latter to slow down Yuji's assualt. Witnessing this from afar, Uruame would likely start praising their master and his frightening abilities.

This could give Hakari an opening to launch an all-out attack. His plan would be to land considerably damaging hits on Uraume and drag them towards Sukuna's Domain. Since it has no barrier, entry is simple enough. Timing would be vital as it would lead to Hakari forcing Uraume into the hit range.

Uraume vs Kinji Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

He would then exploit their dying loyalty to Sukuna by suddenly charging towards him. There is way Uraume would stand for that and in turn, get hit in the crossfire of Sukuna's slashes thereby fatally wounding/killing them. Thus, the Hakari-Uraume bout would end and the former would join his comrades against the Demon King.

This theory seems to be a plausible one, given how shrewd Hakari can be. Moreover, it wouldn't be an overkill to say Uraume would do anything to avoid any more support gathering against their master.

Finally, Uraume losing their life this way would be ironic. From the time they were introduced, they have shown a strong allegiance towards Sukuna. Their alignment with Kenjaku to seal Gojo Satoru and revive Sukuna was testament to that fact. Additionally, all preparations were made for when Sukuna returned (The Bath).

Final thoughts

This is another Jujutsu Kaisen theory that takes its place among the plethora of other hypotheses. But like the others, it does have its own little inconsistencies would aren't addressed.

For instance, it is unknown whether Sukuna regained his RCT and if he can use Domain Expansion. Also, it was very recently mentioned that Sukuna has stopped healing himself and shifted his focus on offense.

Again, if successful, even Hakari, along with Uraume and the other sorcerers, would get hit if he entered the range (considering they cannot dodge in time).

These stand as the details that might question this theory. But nonetheless, it is a solid theory and is among the countless possibilities of what might happen. To know for sure, about 10 days remain for the next chapter to drop.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 is set to release on Monday, April 22, 2024 at 12:00 am JST.

