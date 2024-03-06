Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Hakari intentionally dragging out his fight against Uraume? Motives explored

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is arguably the most popular series at the moment, largely due to the intense battles between sorcerers and Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, who often finds himself cornered yet emerges victorious due to his sheer strength and abilities. However, while that battle is receiving most of the spotlight in the events unfolding in Shinjuku, Kinji Hakari's fight with Uraume is also taking place.

Hakari has always been praised as one of the most talented student sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen, and many fans have been eager to see him in action against a somewhat prominent antagonist like Uraume. Certainly not as strong as Kenjaku or Sukuna, but it seemed like a good challenge and moment for Hakari to shine. However, the battle has been dragging on for so long that fans have begun to wonder if he is stalling on purpose.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Exploring if Hakari is dragging his battle with Uraume on purpose in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Recent chapter 252 of the manga showed some panels of Uraume and Kinji Hakari discussing while fighting, with the former stating that the latter's Cursed Technique and bravado were "absurd." This led to a lot of discussions on the state of this battle in the fandom since author Gege Akutami has not shown many of the events taking place in this section of the arc.

Neither Uraume nor Hakari have likely shown the full extent of their powers to the other. However, it wouldn't make sense to stall or prolong this battle. Uraume would want to go aid Ryomen Sukuna as soon as possible, and Hakari would want to do the same to help his friends, so neither benefits from keeping up fighting the other.

They have likely been sizing each other at the moment, with Uraume praising Hakari's amounts of Cursed Energy and the quality of his Reverse Cursed Technique as an example of not knowing much about him beforehand. Therefore, it is difficult to see them fighting at their best yet since Hakari has not used his Domain Expansion, and it would make sense that Uraume has one, although the full extent of her abilities hasn't been shown yet in the manga.

What could happen to Hakari and Uraume in the next few chapters?

Uraume in the second season of the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will likely focus more on the battle between Uraume and Hakari in the next few chapters. The main reason for that is the story's conclusion and the fact that Uraume is a minor antagonist, so ending this battle before the most significant one between the remaining sorcerers and Shinji Hakari could make sense.

Furthermore, it's unlikely that Hakari will continue fighting after this battle, and there's a good chance that this will be his last major moment in the series, even if he loses. Akutami seems to like the character and has given him this fight against Uraume to prove his ability as a sorcerer, thus ending his journey in the story on a satisfying note.

Final moments

There is nothing in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga that suggests Hakari is dragging the fight with Uraume on purpose. Both characters would probably prefer to defeat the other quickly so they can go and help their respective allies, so dragging the battle on purpose wouldn't be a smart decision on their end.

