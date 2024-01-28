Jujutsu Kaisen theory claims Hakari's true potential is gated by a Binding Vow (and it makes perfect sense)

Kinji Hakari's introduction is probably Jujutsu Kaisen's most awaited moment. With the conclusion of season 2, Yuta Okkotsu's return was everything it was hyped to be, opening the doors wide for an explosive third season. In addition to this, the likelihood of Hakari finally being introduced will be the cherry on top for fans.

In the manga, Yuta and Hiromi Higuruma were tipped as successors to Gojo. Undoubtedly, the pair have massive potential, which is showcased as the story develops. However, Hakari could be the wildcard that just might give those two tough competition for the title. His true potential is still unknown, but a certain theory that addresses it might just provide a major hint.

Jujutsu Kaisen: A Binding Vow likely gates the Gambler's true potential

Kinji Hakari's Domain

Kinji Hakari is one of Jujutsu High's students with the most potential. What sets him apart from the pack is his Domain Expansion. True to his gambler nature, Idle Death Gamble is a pachinko-themed domain resembling a train station that hosts a game of chance. His primary objective is to land a jackpot (1/239 chance of success).

Upon landing a jackpot, he enters a sort of "unkillable mode," wherein for 4 minutes and 11 seconds, he possesses unlimited Cursed Energy (CE). This window is the exact duration of the Private Pure Love Train theme song, Admiring You.

The unlimited CE flowing through him reflexively uses the Reverse Cursed Technique for any damage sustained, healing him almost instantly - no doubt one of Jujutsu Kaisen's most broken techniques.

The theory

Kinji Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

To activate the aforementioned technique, like all others, Hakari makes a handsign. However, this is where things get interesting. His handsign or mudra is that of Benzaiten. Benzaiten is an East Asian Buddhist goddess who originated from the Buddhist Indian Saraswati.

Benzaiten, depicted as the Goddess of Love and Luck, is believed to be one of the 7 Gods of Luck. This itself ties in perfectly with Hakari, given his insane luck in numerous situations and reputation as the luckiest sorcerer.

Again, when looked at closely, Private Pure Love Train features seven distinct characters - Saito Aya, Amanogawa Sayuri, Asagiri Yume, Kato Sora, Ryo Shimizu, Yamaguchi Sayaka, and Yamaguchi Yuuki. The number seven is special given its associated history. It is believed to be a lucky number in numerous folklore.

Ancient beliefs state that the seventh son of the seventh will be born with extraordinary powers.

In Christianity, God created the world in six days and rested on the seventh.

In Islam, followers walk around Kabba seven times.

Similar to Judaism, Islam also believes in seven Heavens.

Seven Gods of Luck.

There are seven days in a week and seven wonders in the world.

Kinji Hakari vs Hajime Kashimo in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Thus, the number is symbolic of the final character being the main one. Due to all these reasons, number seven, when gambling, is believed to be lucky and special in the slots.

The theory is that Hakari made a Binding Vow for when he hits the jackpot, that is, when the 777 is rolled. This makes it possible for him to gain an additional bonus along with the ones he receives anyway. From his track record, it can be concluded that he is adept at using them, as seen when he fought Kashimo and sacrificed his left arm.

This very additional bonus is likely hidden behind the 777 jackpot. So far, fans have been treated to his "unkillable mode." However, there is something more to it, which Hakari has kept up his sleeves, probably waiting for the right time to unveil it.

Final thoughts

This Jujutsu Kaisen theory is a little complicated, in line with Hakari's technique itself. However, it cannot be overlooked that this is one of the more powerful in the series yet, if not the most powerful. The only one, other than his, that is shrouded in mystery is Yuta's Domain, which was teased during his threeway fight but not actually shown.

Presently, Jujutsu Kaisen is 248 chapters in, and Yuta has joined the fight against Ryomen Sukuna. He is slated to team up with Yuji Itadori and most likely Hakari, who should join in as well, assuming that Uraume has been taken care of.