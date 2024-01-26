Cillian Murphy making the Gojo hand sign sends Jujutsu Kaisen fandom into a frenzy

Jujutsu Kaisen is undoubtedly one of the most popular anime series of recent time. The sheer number of celebrities that have made references to this show only increases as the days progress. The anime and manga community has also witnessed some of the best athletes make references to this show and character.

However, there is one celebrity who seemingly made a reference to this show recently, and fans have gone berserk on social media. This celebrity is none other than Cillian Murphy, the incredibly talented actor who played Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders and Rober J. Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer.

The truth, however, is that Cillian Murphy didn’t really make a reference to Jujutsu Kaisen. Fans forced a connection between the actor and the anime series over a gesture that most people do in their everyday lives.

Disclaimer: The fan reaction section of the article contains massive spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

Fans connect Cillian Murphy to Jujutsu Kaisen in a way nobody imagined

As shown in the post above, we could see Cillian Murphy cross his fingers in the same way Gojo Satoru does when he uses the Unlimited Void. This is a technique that he can do all thanks to his talent as well as the Six Eyes. This is one of the most powerful techniques that he’s used against Cursed Spirits to beat them in an instant. However, one thing that needs to be addressed is that Cillian Murphy was not making a Jujutsu Kaisen reference.

In fact, crossing the fingers in this fashion is quite common. The phrase “fingers crossed” is used when one is in a position where they are hoping for a certain outcome. Oftentimes, this expression is usually used with the very gesture that Cillian Murphy is using in the picture that can be seen above.

Furthermore, it is important to note that Cillian Murphy isn’t someone who is quite active on social media. He has also stated that he’s too old for social media. Time and again, he has proven that he isn’t someone who cares much about pop culture in general, and therefore, it is extremely unlikely that this common gesture was to reference Jujutsu Kaisen.

Fans give their opinions on the Cillian Murphy x Jujutsu Kaisen post (Screengrab via X)

However, the fanbase saw an opportunity and took it by the scruff of its neck. Fans even edited Cillian Murphy’s image to make him look like the legendary sorcerer. Fans called this crossover “Satoru Murphy.” One fan in particular also referenced the anime series by suggesting that this was “Domain Expansion: Infinite Blinders.”

Furthermore, fans found an opportunity to slander Gege Akutami, something that they’ve been doing for quite some time now. Given that Gojo Satoru is dead, fans expressed their discontentment. This topic was brought up once again.

Fans hoped that Gege Akutami was a fan of Cillian Murphy, hoping that the writer would see this post and bring Gojo back. However, everyone knows that the likelihood of that happening is near zero. While it was interesting to see how fans reacted to this, Cillian Murphy wasn’t really referring to Jujutsu Kaisen.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.