Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami's hatred for Gojo is real (and his latest actions prove it)

Considering that Satoru Gojo's popularity has reached a point where he is quite literally considered to be the face of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, it would be hard to imagine anyone not being fond of the blindfolded teacher.

Surprisingly, one person has made their hatred for the Special Grade sorcerer quite vocal on social media for the past few years. That person is none other than the Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka, Gege Akutami himself, who has stated his dislike for Gojo on several occasions.

In fact, his hatred for his own creation has also been made apparent in the manga, as there have been several instances where Akutami threw his most popular creation under the bus.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami's recent actions prove his hatred for Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo is, without a doubt, the most popular and beloved character of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. His presence has created a major impact on the series, as he has become one of the most recognizable characters of the new generation of anime.

However, there has been one person in the past few years who has gone to great lengths to prove his disdain for Gojo. As it turns out, the person was Gojo's creator and the mangaka of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami himself.

His reasoning for disliking the character was because he accidentally made him too powerful, to the point where people thought that if Gojo was around, everything would be alright. This notion is also highlighted in the story since Gojo is considered the ultimate trump card of the Jujutsu sorcerers.

Akutami had admitted that making Gojo overpowered proved to be a pretty big problem for him. In fact, the very existence of Gojo made it difficult for Akutami to come up with interesting villains who would actually pose a threat to the Jujutsu society.

Due to his unrivaled power, Gojo could theoretically handle almost every problem on his own. Therefore, his presence itself became a huge problem for the mangaka, as he struggled to provide believable stakes for his story.

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1

Akutami even went so far as to leave several rude comments about Gojo, with the most infamous one being, "Something Gojo doesn't have.. probably a personality". While his comments itself were enough to convince fans of his hatred for the blindfolded teacher, his recent actions have made his disdain perfectly clear once again.

Akutami usually provides character art and illustrations for certain special occasions regarding his characters. However, he noticeably did not provide a single character art of Satoru Gojo for Volume 25 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, which featured the long-awaited chapter where Gojo got unsealed from the Prison Realm.

Considering that Gojo's return was the talk of the internet when it took place in chapter 221 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the fanbase felt that Akutami should have commemorated the moment in some way.

On a separate note, when Gojo unexpectedly met his demise at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna in chapter 236 of the manga, fans worldwide bashed the mangaka on social media for providing an unsatisfactory death to the beloved character.

The fact that an event as significant as Gojo's death took place off-screen sent the entire fandom into a frenzy. Fans blamed Akutami's hatred for the character as the reason for sending him off in such an underwhelming way.

Furthermore, in the past few chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Hiromi Higuruma was being built up as Gojo's successor and was stated to possess an unbound raw talent that would rival even the blindfolded teacher. As such, fans had high expectations for Higuruma in his battle against The King of Curses.

Despite all the hype surrounding him, he unfortunately ended up dying in a brutal fashion at the hands of Sukuna in chapter 247 of the manga. This seemed to be the last straw for the fans, who were enraged at the fact that the fan-favorite character was immediately killed off after being compared to Gojo.

Fans were convinced that Akutami held such a deep-rooted hatred for Gojo that he would kill off anyone who was compared to him.

Final thoughts

While it is a known fact among fans that series creator Gege Akutami does hate Satoru Gojo, it would be hard to believe that he would go to such lengths to show his disdain for the character. Then again, these are all but speculations among the fans and not actual confirmations of the mangaka's hatred.

Creating a character so strong that they would hinder the story's progress is certainly not the characters' fault. However, fans believe that the mangaka should not treat the character with contempt, especially since they are the ones who created the character.