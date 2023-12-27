Jujutsu Kaisen kills off Gojo's successor more tragically than Nanami

The ongoing battle between the Jujutsu sorcerers and Ryomen Sukuna in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has certainly been full of surprises. From the tragic death of Satoru Gojo to Sukuna reincarnating in his Heian Era form to take on the remaining sorcerers, the epic showdown in Shinjuku has taken the internet by storm for the past few months.

Following the shocking demise of Gojo, the rest of the Jujutsu sorcerers have been locked in a desperate battle of survival against the King of Curses, who holds an overwhelming advantage over his opponents.

In the past few weeks, however, the lawyer-turned-sorcerer Hiromi Higuruma was seemingly being built up as the key to defeating Sukuna. Despite proving to be a worthy opponent who surprised even the King of Curses with his outstanding talent, things started looking bleak for Higuruma in the recently released raw scans of the upcoming chapter that are going viral.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 247. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247: Hiromi Higuruma meets a tragic end at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna

At the end of chapter 246 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Hiromi Higuruma surprised the King of Curses with his power and limitless raw talent that was said to rival even Satoru Gojo's. Thereby, the chapter ended by building up Higuruma as Gojo's 'successor,' as fans were enthralled to see the lawyer-turned-sorcerer rivaling the power of Ryomen Sukuna.

However, in the recently released raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 247, things started going downhill for Higuruma. At the beginning of the chapter, Sukuna was seen assessing Higuruma and praised him for being able to use Cursed Technique at such an astounding level.

Considering that Higuruma had awakened as a Jujutsu sorcerer merely two months ago, going up against a calamity such as Sukuna and even impressing him with his power was certainly an astonishing feat.

At one point in the fight, Sukuna cut off Higuruma's arms with powerful Dismantle attacks. After warning him that he would slash his head off in his next attack, Sukuna encourages Higuruma to heal himself with Reverse Cursed Technique.

A timely distraction from Choso allowed Higuruma to heal his arms by learning Reverse Cursed Technique in that instant and he pierced Sukuna's hand with his Executioner's Sword. Learning how to use RCT while at death's door was a feat that was only accomplished previously by Satoru Gojo, which further solidified Higuruma as a worthy successor to the former.

However, in a shocking turn of events, it was revealed that Sukuna had managed to cut off his hand before it was pierced by the Executioner's Sword, allowing him to narrowly escape certain death. This seemingly spelled the end for Higuruma, as he was seen getting mercilessly slashed multiple times, until his body eventually gave out and started to fall.

With his last ounce of strength, Higuruma threw his sword to Itadori, who appeared behind Sukuna right at that instant and entrusted him to carry on the fight on his behalf. This moment seemingly marked the end for Higuruma, as he was seemingly injured to the point where he could not use RCT anymore, leaving fans mourning his death on social media.

Higuruma's death echoes Nanami's last words to Itadori

Chapter 247 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga seemingly marked the end for Hiromi Higuruma, who surpassed all expectations in his fight against The King of Curses and even managed to gain his acknowledgment. In his final moments, Higuruma tossed his Executioner's Sword to Yuji Itadori, looking him in the eye and entrusting his will to him to carry on the fight.

As he watched Higuruma fall after Sukuna's ruthless attacks, Itadori was reminded of Kento Nanami's last words to him, "I leave the rest to you."

Being reminded of the moment when he lost his mentor right in front of his eyes enraged Itadori, as he finally managed to stab Sukuna with the sword. This moment served as an emotional callback that left the entire Jujutsu Kaisen fandom in tears, as they mourned the loss of the two beloved characters.

Final thoughts

The fierce battle of survival between the sorcerers and Ryomen Sukuna has caused irreparable damage to the Jujutsu society and the fandom as well, with several beloved characters meeting their untimely end in the past few chapters. Although the upcoming chapter 247 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will witness the death of another beloved character, fans can rest assured that Sukuna's defeat is imminent.

The chapter ended with Itadori stabbing The King of Curses with the Executioner's Sword, which guarantees death to any living being. However, fans cannot help but feel anxious about the outcome of the battle, as mangaka Gege Akutami is notorious for often subverting readers' expectations with unexpected plot twists.