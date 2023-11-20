Jujutsu Kaisen is bringing Gojo back, but it's making things worse

Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami is renowned in the amine community for bringing an end to several of the fandom's much-loved characters throughout the series. Satoru Gojo has recently joined this list after his shocking demise at the hands of Sukuna.

Despite some fans foreseeing this outcome, Gojo's death left a significant portion of the fandom saddened and in shock. The profound impact his death had on the fandom led to many theorizing ways for him to return.

The recent developments in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have fueled these speculations, raising hope among fans that their wish for Gojo's return might come true.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views and contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Has Jujutsu Kaisen been dropping clues about Gojo's return?

While the ongoing face-off between Kenjaku and the comedian sorcerer Fumihiko Takaba in the latest chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (chapter 242), is full of humorous elements, it subtly introduces several hints suggesting Gojo Satoru's return. The chapter concludes with a scene set on a stage where Takaba's final comedy act will unfold.

Here, Takaba is seen sharing the stage with Geto. Interestingly, this setting resembles an image featuring Gojo and Geto sharing a stage in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 77, titled Premature Death Part 2, implying Gojo's potential comeback. Takaba has a formidable Cursed Technique that is capable of bending the laws of the world and overwriting reality.

Chapter 173 explained Takaba's technique (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

His technique allows him to materialize things out of nothing by merely imagining them. Kenjaku asserts that Takaba's Cursed Technique is on par with that of Gojo, the strongest sorcerer of the current era. Chapter 242 unveils how Takaba's technique can influence the minds of those around him, altering their perception during his showdown with Kenjaku, who referred to it as 'Soul Resonance.'

Ways in which Gojo may return

Geto and Gojo on stage (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

Takaba's reality-altering technique has the potential to resurrect Gojo. However, reviving him through such a technique would likely be temporary. The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has presented several fascinating theories regarding Gojo's return, along with speculations about his new powers.

During the quiz show in chapter 242, the questions asked initially seem random. However, fans discover a correlation between the second answer, 'hadron' and Gojo's techniques.

Gojo using purple in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Mappa)

Hadron comprises three colors- red, blue, and green- similar to Gojo's 'red' and 'blue' techniques (forming 'purple' when combined). According to this hypothesis, Gojo, upon reawakening, would unlock the 'green' (and potentially white after combining all three).

Another theory states that Gojo symbolizes the Dhyani-Buddha (his chant 'Paramita' also references Buddhism), suggesting Gojo, akin to Buddha, will re-emerge upon gaining enlightenment. The fact that Sukuna addresses him as a Bonpu/unenlightened in chapter 230, paired with Gojo moving north after his death, supports this theory.

Why does this make things worse?

Gojo's return would undoubtedly leave a significant portion of the fanbase overjoyed. However, such a comeback could have multifaceted impacts on the show's narrative. As the strongest sorcerer of the present era, Gojo often overshadowed other characters in the series (they all got benched during the Gojo vs. Sukuna showdown).

Gojo's absence allowed other characters to develop and take center stage. Given that Yuji Itadori is the protagonist, Gojo being in the spotlight would also hinder his potential growth.

Takaba's truck-kun defeats Geto's special grade curse with ease (Image via Akutami Gege/Shueisha)

Gege Akutami has sidelined Gojo twice in the story already- first by sealing him back in Shibuya and later through his evident demise during the battle against Sukuna. Furthermore, if Gojo were to return through Takaba's technique, it would be temporary, as previously mentioned.

Hence, fans would have to endure the grief of bidding him goodbye for a third time.

Did Gege plan Gojo's return or were external factors at play?

Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Mappa)

It is becoming increasingly common for mangaka and authors to receive backlash, death threats, and hate from dissatisfied fans after the death of their favorite characters.

Following Gojo's death, Akutami Gege faced a similar negative response from the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. This could have potentially pressured the mangaka to reintegrate Gojo's character into the narrative. However, it is also plausible that such a development was pre-planned by Gege since the stage scene featuring Gojo and Geto was revealed during Gojo's Past Arc.

