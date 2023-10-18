Takaba is Jujutsu Kaisen's wild card (and even Kenjaku knows it)

Takaba in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 was something that none of the readers expected, especially after the manga went into a break right after teasing arguably one of the most anticipated reveals in all of JJK. Although the chapter did not address the Yuji vs. Sukuna fight set up in chapter 238, it did reveal what Kenjaku was doing during the Gojo vs. Sukuna fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 spoilers revealed Kenjaku progressing in his plan of the great merger by hunting the other players of the culling games. Although many were expecting Yuta to handle Kenjaku, Takaba was the one who showed up.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Takaba in Jujutsu Kaisen might be the next "the strongest"

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239, Takaba, the seemingly ordinary comedian-turned-sorcerer, emerged as an unexpected wild card. His unique curse technique, the "Comedian," granted him the power to turn his humorous thoughts into reality, yet even Takaba himself remained blissfully unaware of the true potential of his abilities.

This power said to rival the might of characters like Gojo, made him a force to be reckoned with and added a layer of unpredictability to the ongoing battles. With JJK chapter 239 confirming a Takaba vs. Kenjaku matchup while once again reinforcing Yuta's eerie absence from the current events, although Yuta was being set up as the one who would face Kenjaku, Takaba ended up being his opponent.

Although Takaba hasn't had any considerable feats other than completely nullifying Nue's lighting that was summoned by Sukuna and being completely unscathed from Kenjaku's attack, there is still a possibility that chapter 239 might be setting up Kenjaku's own defeat.

During his fierce confrontation with Hazenoki, Takaba's true prowess was revealed. His astonishing resilience to multiple explosions and his remarkable ability to heal injuries without reversed cursed technique demonstrated the invincibility of his curse technique, especially when he was in a mischievous and playful state of mind.

In the Culling Game, both Hazunoki and Reggie Star, experienced sorcerers, could sense the immense power emanating from Takaba. Just his presence alone caused others to heighten their defenses, and even Angel suggested that he had the potential to pass on his invulnerability to others.

When Takaba was absent during the crucial Gojo vs. Sukuna battle, it left fans wondering about the potential impact of his comedic charm. Would his presence have altered the outcome of the events?

Furthermore, Takaba's curse technique was built up as one of the most powerful in the series. It highlights Takaba's importance as a character. Although his power remains uncertain, it carries the possibility of overcoming even the most formidable achievements, signifying his immense strength while also highlighting his lack of knowledge about his own abilities.

Final thoughts

Although Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 239 didn't deliver the Yuji vs. Sukuna fight that had the whole fandom theorizing about Yuji and his origins along with his possible cursed technique, it did set up a fight between Kenjaku and Takaba.

So the JJK story might explore Takaba's cursed technique and how it works, considering that his cursed technique, "Comedian, was stated to be able to oppose even Gojo Satoru. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 240 might also see the revival of Gojo that should be happening in the next few chapters, according to some fan theories.

