How did Kenjaku take over Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen were left stunned after watching season 2, episode 9. The episode concluded with a shocking event - the sealing of Satoru Gojo. However, the biggest surprise came towards the end when it was revealed that Geto, a character fans thought they knew, was actually someone else named Kenjaku.
Kenjaku had taken over Geto's body following the events in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, setting up an intriguing series of twists and mysteries. This article will go over Kenjaku's cursed technique and his previous bodies that are known in the manga.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series and heavy spoilers for the later chapters of the manga.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Suguru Geto's body and how Kenjaku got it
In episode 9 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans were treated to a major turning point in the ongoing storyline involving Kenjaku and his transformation into Pseudo-Geto. One of the most exciting moments was when Kenjaku successfully sealed Satoru Gojo, a character known for his immense strength and skills, inside the Prison Realm. This event highlighted Kenjaku's impressive power and cunning abilities.
To fully grasp the events of Kenjaku usurping Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen, one needs to rewind to the aftermath of Geto's defeat and demise in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Having set his sights on establishing a new world, Geto found himself at odds with Gojo and his disciples. Ultimately, on December 24, a momentous clash unfolded at Tokyo School where Gojo vanquished Geto. In a fateful choice, Gojo opted against cremating Geto's body.
This decision turned out to be crucial. By leaving Gojo unable to handle Geto's body, his unintended consequence left it vulnerable. It was precisely this vulnerability that Kenjaku, the ancient evil jujutsu sorcerer, took advantage of. With Gojo blocking Shoko Ieiri from attending to Geto's body, it was left unattended, giving Kenjaku the perfect opportunity.
Without any delay, Kenjaku utilized his extraordinary Innate Technique to transfer his consciousness into the lifeless body of Geto. This allowed him to completely assume Geto's identity. From this point on, he operated under the alias Pseudo-Geto, not only inheriting Geto's physical appearance but also gaining mastery over his powerful Cursed Spirit Manipulation technique.
Kenjaku's cunning and relentless pursuit of power became even more evident when he successfully sealed Gojo in the Prison Realm. This daring action demonstrates the full extent of Kenjaku's skills and his unwavering commitment to carrying out his mysterious plan.
The precise details of Kenjaku's cursed technique are still a mystery, with many unanswered questions surrounding his abilities. Throughout history, he has taken over the bodies of different individuals, including Noritoshi Kamo and an unnamed sorcerer from the Heian era. Surprisingly, he has never possessed Yuji Itadori's own mother, Kaori Itadori. The motives behind Kenjaku's enigmatic actions remain a central mystery in the series.
Final thoughts
In episode 9 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Kenjaku undergoes a transformation into Pseudo-Geto. This is triggered by a series of complex events following the death of Suguru Geto and Gojo's decision not to cremate his body. fans learn about Kenjaku's ability to possess bodies, but the true extent of his cursed technique remains unknown.
There is speculation that body possession is separate from his innate cursed technique, which has yet to be revealed. Additionally, Kenjaku's role as Kaori Itadori, Yuji Itadori's mother, adds an intriguing subplot that promises potential twists and revelations in the series as fans eagerly follow the unfolding narrative.
