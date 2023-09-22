How did Gojo get sealed? Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's biggest upset, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 had a lot of hype because it was going to cover the Shibuya Incident arc, considered by many as the best in Gege Akutami's manga. On Thursday, September 21, they delivered one of the biggest moments: Satoru Gojo's sealing. This moment broke the internet when it came out in the manga a few years ago, and now its animation is making the rounds as everybody's favorite sorcerer will not be around for a while.

Of course, manga readers already know what happened, but anime-only viewers are a bit confused. How did Gojo get sealed? How did such a powerful sorcerer get tricked by the Curses? Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has had an interesting pacing with the Shibuya Incident arc, and it is important to consider these factors when analyzing this situation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and how did Gojo get sealed

The answer to Gojo's sealing is simple, and it has been shown in the series since the beginning. Since Kenjaku, Mahito, and the rest of the curses knew they were no rivals for Satoru, they decided to take other measures to take him away from the conflict.

This is how the Shibuya Incident arc took place and how this situation showed one of Gojo's biggest weaknesses: his clinging to the past and Suguru Geto, to be more precise. He was lured into a subway in Shibuya, surrounded by innocent people so that he couldn't fight at full force, and they could slowly tire him out.

As is expected of Gojo, he still managed to get the most out of his abilities within this context and destroyed Hanami and Mahito's transfigurations. However, as he was getting tired, he saw Geto, which completely shocked him as he had died fighting Yuta some time back.

Gojo soon realized it wasn't his longtime best friend, and Kenjaku revealed his true self. This gave Kenjaku the chance to seal him away with a cursed object known as the Prison Realm.

The ramifications of Gojo getting sealed

Manga readers watching Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 already know what will take place in Shibuya in the upcoming episodes, but anime-only viewers are in for a treat regarding the aftermath of Gojo getting sealed. The main reason for this is that it shows a lot about what the character was saying regarding Jujutsu society and how things needed to change.

Simply put, Satoru Gojo was, in many ways, Jujutsu society's Superman and most of the weight was on his shoulders. Because he was stronger than everybody else, Gojo could fix most situations. That is why the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been about what he represents to all players.

Kenjaku understood that his plans couldn't move forward with a sorcerer of this caliber in his way. He also knew he couldn't take the body of a wielder of the Six Eyes, so he simply cast him away. This would eventually show all the cracks among the sorcerers. Now, chaos will ensue, turning Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 into one of the franchise's most action-packed and tension-filled periods.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been a massive success worldwide, and Gojo getting sealed will only help as it builds up the tension. For many fans of the series, this part is the story's peak and one of Shonen's modern classic arcs, so anime-only viewers are in for a wild ride.

