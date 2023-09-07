Where does the Shibuya Incident take Place in Jujutsu Kaisen? Every Shibuya arc location explained

The Shibuya Incident is a significant event in Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, which takes place in Shibuya, a special ward in Tokyo, Japan. It is a major commercial and finance center and houses two of the busiest railway stations in the world. The arc occurs mostly on October 31, 2018, when a group of curse users and cursed spirits execute an elaborate but well-orchestrated attack.

Meiji-Jingumae Station and Shibuya Station are two significant locations mentioned in the Shibuya arc. The Shibuya Incident Arc is the longest and most beloved arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, spanning 58 chapters from chapter 79 to chapter 136. The sealing of Gojo Satoru and the massacre by Sukuna are, of course, the arc's main highlights.

Without further ado, here are the primary locations and events in the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc.

What are the main Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya arc locations where the action takes place?

Gojo, as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

One of the first significant events of the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen unfolded in and around Kyoto Jujutsu High and Kokichi Muta's hideout. Kokichi was suspected by Gojo's students to be the mole due to his Puppet Manipulation curse technique. Consequently, Kokichi struck a deal with Mahito and Geto, culminating in a fierce battle between him and Mahito. Kokichi died at the hands of Mahito.

Shibuya itself stands out as the central location within the Shibuya arc. It is directly modeled after Tokyo's special city-level ward. This area boasts various landmarks, including Shibuya station, Shibuya Tower, and Shibuya Mark City, all playing pivotal roles in different phases of the Jujutsu Kaisen arc.

On October 31, 2018, inside the Shibuya station, Gojo confronted Hanami, Choso, Jogo, and all the mutated humans. This eventually led to Hanami's death.

Meanwhile, there was action at the Meiji-jingumae Station in the Harajuku area, where Yuji, Mei Mei, and Ui Ui encountered hordes of mutated humans.

Back at Shibuya station, a fierce battle occurred between Mahito and Gojo. However, pseudo-Geto prevented Gojo from escaping the station premises and imprisoned him within an inescapable pocket dimension known as the Prison Realm.

This development would create a frightening situation, particularly for the authorities, since the power balance was expected to shift due to the loss of Gojo's influence. Thus, Takuma, Megumi, and Yuji took it upon themselves to liberate him.

Yuji as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Inage via MAPPA)

The trio's mission led them to the Shibuya tower, where they aimed to dismantle the protective shields around Shibuya cast by multiple sorcerers. Takuma got into a battle with Ogami's grandson, while on the ground, Yuji and Megumi confronted Awasaka. Both Ogami's grandson and Awasaka were ultimately defeated. Yuji then directed his efforts to free Gojo.

However, at the entrance of the Shibuya Station, Yuji found himself overwhelmed by the sheer number of mutated humans. But then Toge arrived and, utilizing his Cursed Speech technique, helped Yuji access the station. Once inside, Yuji came across Choso, which resulted in a fierce and decisive battle that ended with Choso's defeat.

Another notable Shibuya arc location is the Shibuya Stream, which became the battleground for Sukuna and Jogo. Here, Sukuna's overwhelming powers led to Jogo's death.

These are some of the major Shibuya arc locations and events. As is evident, most of the events occurred in the Shibuya ward. It is always interesting for the audience, both the manga and the anime, especially those who live in or have visited the actual areas, to picture where the various events may have occurred and how they might have unfolded.

Many such exciting events took place in the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, although freeing Gojo was not one of them. It was way later in the manga that he finally got his freedom from the Prison Realm since, in the meantime, he was declared a traitor.

