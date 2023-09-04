Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Toge Inumaki appear in the Shibuya arc? Explained

Toge Inumaki is one of the most intriguing side characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, who sparked curiosity among fans with his unique appearance in the first season of the show. His personality, taciturn responses, and most importantly, his cursed speech technique, are some of the reasons behind his overwhelming popularity.

With the Shibuya arc being finally animated by MAPPA studio, fans are excited to see Inumaki back in action. There's no doubt that his distinctive cursed speech technique would be ideal against a horde of cursed spirits at the Shibuya.

As a result, the ardent fans of Inumaki cannot wait to see their favorite character returning. This article explains the possibility of Inumaki's return and describes his role in the upcoming battle between the curses versus Jujutsu sorcerers.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Toge Inumaki will arrive at Shibuya, and help Yuji Itadori by dealing with morphed human beings in Jujutsu Kaisen

Fans who are waiting patiently for Toge Inumaki in the anime may like to know that he will appear in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc anime adaptation, which is further reinforced by his captivating appearance in the Shibuya arc trailer and also in the opening theme SPECIALZ by King Gnu.

Although he doesn't showcase his cursed speech technique in either the trailer or the opening theme, it's evident that he will have a role to play in the Shibuya arc. According to the source material, Toge Inumaki appears in Shibuya and helps Yuji Itadori by dealing with a horde of mutated human beings.

Toge Inumaki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

However, it should be noted that he doesn't have a huge screen time in the Shibuya arc, according to the manga. He only appeared to save Yuji, and later on, he was seen watching over a crowd of people in Shibuya. It was later revealed that Inumaki lost an arm as a result of Sukuna's wide range Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine.

Throughout the Shibuya arc, Inumaki's feats as a sorcerer were off-screened, like many other characters of the manga. However, it's true that Inumaki is an extremely popular character in Jujutsu Kaisen, which is why, MAPPA studio may decide to extend his scenes in the Shibuya arc anime adaptation.

Inumaki as seen in Shibuya arc (Image via Gege Akutami)

Notably, fans have also been asking when they can expect Inumaki in the anime. Given how Toge Inumaki appears for the first time in the Shibuya arc in Chapter 100 of the manga, fans might have to wait for a few episodes before seeing him in action. Although it's not confirmed, Toge might appear in episode 13 or 14 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, according to the show's pacing of events.

About Toge Inumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen

Gege Akutami has masterfully penned and illustrated the character of Toge Inumaki. He is one of the major side characters in the show with an amiable personality. Toge was introduced to the anime-only fans of JJK as a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

As a descendant of the Inumaki family, Toge inherited his clan's cursed speech technique, which lets him imbue his words with cursed energy. This is the reason why he developed a unique speech pattern for himself to avoid cursing his friends. While he might give the impression of being a distant person, Toge cares for his comrades deeply.

