Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9: Has it been delayed? Exploring the new release date and time

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9, titled Marching Out The Zombies, was originally slated to release on September 2, 2023. However, on August 26, the official X account of Bleach TYBW announced that the episode would be delayed by a week, which means the next release will now happen on September 9.

Instead of the highly-anticipated Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9, a recap episode comprised of the first eight episodes of this season was released on September 2. This recap episode highlighted the major moments of the previous installments of this season.

Although unconfirmed, many fans speculate that this unexpected delay might have to do with production issues and the scheduling of the episodes. Nonetheless, the next week onwards, Bleach TYBW anime will see the continuation of the story.

The revised release date for Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9 sees the installment delayed by a week

Expand Tweet

The next installment of Bleach TYBW part 2 is scheduled to be released on September 9, 2023, at 11 pm JST on Tokyo MX and its affiliated syndications. Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9 will also be available for streaming on Hulu (exclusively in America) and Disney+ in selected regions, such as Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, among others.

Fans from South and Southeast Asia will be able to stream the ninth episode of Bleach TYBW anime's second part on Netflix and Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel with proper subscriptions.

The new release date and time for the upcoming episode of Bleach TYBW are mentioned below.

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, 9:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, September 9, 3:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, September 9, 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, 9 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, 10:30 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, September 10, 12 am

Ichigo as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Instead of episode 9 on September 2, the second season of Bleach TYBW saw a recap episode that focused on the shining moments of the previous eight episodes of this season. As such, the recap episode glorified the iconic moments once again, such as Toshiro's Hollowfied Bankai, Renji's Sou Zabimaru, Rukia's Hakka no Togame, Zaraki's Shikai Nozarashi, and more.

Major plot developments to expect in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9

Expand Tweet

The next installment of Bleach TYBW, titled Marching Out The Zombies, will see the continuation of Quincy vs. the Shinigami War. A fan-favorite character is likely to appear in the next episode in a new avatar. Since the previous episode focused on Uryu Ishida's betrayal, Ichigo Kurosaki would recollect himself and do everything to bring his old friend back.

On the other hand, the upcoming episode will also see Yhwach entering the Royal Palace and clashing against the Zero Squad members. As per the manga, the next episode will focus on Giselle and her schrift Z for The Zombie, further seeing an unexpected character joining the battlefield.

Ichigo as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Although the sudden delay of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9 wasn't expected, it must have surely provided the production team with ample amount of time to work on the upcoming episodes. As a result, fans can expect a well animated episode on September 9.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.