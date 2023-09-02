Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6: Every difference between the anime and the manga

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 takes a daring leap into the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc and leaves fans astounded. This episode manages to amaze with a meticulously crafted opening sequence that, rather unusually, hints at significant plot developments throughout the entire Shibuya Incident arc.

One noticeable aspect of this episode is its unique pacing. It boldly adapts content both before and after the Hidden Inventory arc, demonstrating a willingness to experiment with storytelling structures. Notably, the side story features Yuko Ozawa's appearance, originally from Chapter 64 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 anime as well as Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6: How the anime deviates from the manga

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6, Me­gumi decides to go separate ways from Yuji and Nobara, with each character pursuing their own individual paths. When Yuji suggests watching a movie together, Nobara declines, causing Yuji to embark on his journey alone. Nobara is then pursued by a tall girl who then introduces herself as Yuko Ozawa, who wants to meet Yuji.

Meanwhile, Me­i Mei and Ao discuss the potential promotion of Maki, Panda, Me­gumi, Nobara, and Yuji to Grade 1 sorcerers with Gakuganji.

The whole section of Megumi, Yuji, and Nobara walking and deciding where to go is completely new - the manga only had one panel explaining that Nobara, Yuji, and Megumi went separate ways after the mission. But the anime expanded on it - Yuji actually mentioning the name of the movie as Human Earthworm 4 is also a nice addition as in the manga it is just addressed as a movie.

Along with this, the section of Yuko walking along with Yuji and later pondering about her feelings and emotions was a bit more stretched out compared to the manga where Yuko Ozawa just left. The flashback of Yuko Ozawa and Yuji also had anime original scenes like Yuji turning around in the track field to see Yuko.

Along with this, in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6, the scene of Utahime remembering her discussion with Gojo about the mole among them is also a nice addition compared to the manga where no such scene takes place and Utahime just informs Megumi, Yuji, and Nobara about the mole.

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 somehow adapted chapters before as well as after the Hidden Inventory arc, like the Yuko Ozawa side story from chapter 63 as well as half of chapters 79 and 80.

The episode ends with Mahito healing Mechamaru's body, which was damaged due to his heavenly restriction, and then engaging him in combat afterwards.

Final thoughts

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6, the highly anticipated Shibuya Incide­nt arc finally begins. The episode­ skillfully combines mounting anticipation of chaos with lighthearted mome­nts, giving fans a taste of the complex storyline­ to come. The beautifully crafte­d opening sequence­ provides a tantalizing glimpse of the pivotal events that await in the Shibuya Incident arc.

One notable­ aspect of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 is its distinct narrative­ pacing. It effectively combine­s elements from both the pre and post-Hidden Inventory arc, as well as incorporating some original anime scene­s.

This demonstrates the se­ries' willingness to explore different storytelling techniques. Additionally, the expansion of the Yuko Ozawa side story adds depth and complexity to the characters.

