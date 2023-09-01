Every easter egg in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya Arc opening theme, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has kicked off with the highly anticipate­d Shibuya Incident arc. After much anticipation, the first e­pisode has finally been re­leased, sparking a rene­wed sense of e­xcitement among fans. This arc holds great significance­ in the Jujutsu Kaisen storyline, promising thrilling battle­s, surprising revelations, and profound character growth.

Adding to the e­xcitement, the ope­ning theme for Jujutsu Kaisen se­ason 2's Shibuya Incident arc has generated a lot of buzz. What makes it unique are the numerous hidden refe­rences cleve­rly incorporated into its visuals, offering a thrilling previe­w of what's to come in the arc.

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are e­agerly analyzing every frame of the opening the­me, searching for hints and clues about the upcoming storyline. The intricate storytelling showcases the depth of the Jujutsu Kaisen world.

In this article, we will e­xplore the excite­ment surrounding the Shibuya Incident arc and uncove­r the hidden gems within the opening sequence­ that make it a pivotal moment in the saga.

Disclaimer- This article contains heavy spoilers for the Shibuya Incident arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Easter Eggs throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening

Mahito's Evolution (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The butterfly coming out of its cocoon at the beginning of the opening directly references Mahito's evolution during his fight against Yuji Itadori, where Mahito evolved into his final form, the Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing.

During this encounter, Yuji's growth and the effects of the disasters on his mental state were explored.

Satoru Gojo (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Gojo made numerous appearances throughout the opening, just like in the very first opening of Jujutsu Kiasen. The box with the eye, as well as Gojo walking among the crowd and his bewildered expression, is a nod to his fight against the curses that involved all of the civilians as well as his surprise after seeing Geto and getting sealed.

Miwa and Sukuna (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening also foreshadows Sukuna taking over Yuji to wreak havoc and its effects on Yuji's mental state.

Miwa's tears in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening also foreshadow Mechamaru's death, his last message to Miwa, and his wish for Miwa to find happiness.

Choso as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The opening also includes a sequence of Choso, the cursed womb death painting from season 1 clenching his head in pain. This actually references his fight against Yuji where he starts regaining his memories and comes to the realization that Yuji is his brother.

This is also one of the moments where the viewers will be given hints about Yuji's family.

Toji Fushiguro (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The opening for season 2 also manages to briefly showcase glimpses of Toji Fushiguro who will actually make an appearance in the Shibuya Incident arc to wreak havoc on numerous sorcerers and cursed spirits alike. It will also be Megumi's first time meeting his father though he wouldn't actually know it.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Kugisaki Nobara (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The opening also spoils Nobara's fate, the scene with Nobara covering her eye while being surrounded by chairs is a direct reference to her last moments before her death at the hands of Mahito.

Her fate hasn't actually been confirmed and her status still remains a mystery even though almost 100 chapters have passed since her presumed death.

Dagon's Domain Expansion (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The last section of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening showcases numerous hand signs, most of which are instantly recognizable like Sukuna, Mahito, and Gojo's domain expansion. But a few of them are completely new ones that will be on display in the Shibuya Incident arc, like Dagon's domain expansion which managed to trap Nanami, Naobito Zen'in, as well as Maki Zen'in during the Shibuya Incident arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Todo's Boogie Woogie (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Some other significant hand signs also include Todo's iconic Boogie Woogie which would prove its usefulness in the latter parts of the Shibuya Incident arc. Todo's technique would prove to be a great asset in the latter parts of the arc, during which he would assist Yuji in taking down Mahito.

Megumi summoning Mahoraga (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The final easter egg in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening comes in the form of Megumi's hand sign for summoning Mahoraga as well as Mahoraga's wheel itself.

Mahoraga's appearance would truly be one of the most hyped moments in this arc as it was teased since season 1 of the series when Sukuna took over Yuji for the first time after they came across the special grade curse.

Final thoughts

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening for the Shibuya Incident arc received a little criticism upon its release but the full release along with the visuals has somehow exceeded all expectations.

The production quality, along with the hints, has bewildered all the fans, while also somehow spoiling the whole of the Shibuya Incident arc in the opening.

