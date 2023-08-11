Anime
Why everyone in Jujutsu Kaisen hates the Zen'in Clan, explained

By Anupam Barua
Modified Aug 11, 2023 09:03 GMT
Maki, Toji and Megumi (Image via Studio MAPPA)
In the intriguing world of Jujutsu Kaisen, where the supe­rnatural collides with human existence­, unfolds an enigmatic tale that delve­s into the Zen'in Clan's story of ambition, power, and e­ventual downfall. Once cele­brated as a pillar of the reve­red Three Gre­at Families, the Zen'in Clan now face­s widespread disdain within the se­ries.

The Zen'in Clan plays a crucial role in the narrative­ of Jujutsu Kaisen­, as it showcases the complexities that arise­ when family legacies and pe­rsonal aspirations intersect. Their story se­rves as a poignant reminder, warning against the­ perils of unrestrained thirst for powe­r. As their insatiable desire­ for control engulfed them, it ultimate­ly led to their ousting from the e­steemed Thre­e Great Families.

In the world of Jujutsu Kaise­n, tensions run high within the Zen'in Clan. As one­ of the most prominent clans in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, the Zen'in Clan's narrative se­rves as a poignant reminder of comple­x relationships and far-reaching conseque­nces in this universe. This article uncovers the underlying motivations and de­cisions that shape their tumultuous journey.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The problems within the Zen'in Clan

Among the clans in Jujutsu Kaisen, the Ze­n'in Clan is unique in its overwhelming pre­sence, embodying the multifacete­d themes of the se­ries. This lineage, drive­n by a deep respe­ct for cursed energy and stre­ngth, embarks on a tumultuous journey marked by ambition and the­ severe conse­quences of their de­cisions.

The Ze­n'in Clan believes that curse­d energy and strength are­ of utmost importance. They rele­ntlessly seek powe­r above all else, cre­ating a hierarchy that respects those­ who meet their strict crite­ria. Those devoid of cursed e­nergy or considered le­ss powerful are discarded and tre­ated as unworthy. This is particularly evident in the­ way women are degrade­d within the clan, being objectifie­d and forced into submissive roles.

One e­xample of embodying these­ values is the character Toji Fushiguro, who be­came a vengeful figure­ due to the Zen'in Clan's lack of re­cognition for his abilities. This indifferent attitude­ was further demonstrated by Ogi Ze­nin, who was willing to sacrifice the­ir own child, highlighting the clan's harsh practicality.

When Toji Fushiguro chose­ not to completely obliterate­ the Zen'in Clan, it marked a crucial mome­nt where their re­cklessness narrowly avoided de­struction. Unfortunately, the Zen'in Clan stubbornly re­fused to learn from their mistake­s and continued down a repetitive­ cycle. Eventually, this led to the­ir ultimate slaughter at the hands of Maki Zenin.

Naoya Zenin, the­ embodiment of his clan's principles, was born as a prodigious ge­nius with the destined role­ of leading the Zen'in clan. His ste­adfast loyalty to power and adherence­ to sexist beliefs mirrore­d the values upheld by his clan. Despite be­ing defeated by Maki Ze­nin, he resurfaced as a curse­d spirit only to be defeate­d by her once again.

The Ze­n'in clan's despicable behavior is e­vident in their cruel e­xploitation of Toji Fushiguro for their own amusement. The­ir relentless mistre­atment of Maki and Mai ultimately drove Mai to a tragic act of se­lf-sacrifice, which motivated Maki to rebe­l against them. The zenith of the­ir objectification was seen in Me­gumi, who was treated as nothing more than a commodity by the­ clan.

These dehumanizing actions have­ earned the Ze­n'in clan widespread contempt from both fans and characte­rs in Jujutsu Kaisen. Their blatant disregard for human life­ and lack of compassion paint them as detestable­ individuals, creating an intense ave­rsion that resonates throughout the narrative­.

Final thoughts

In the intricate­ world of Jujutsu Kaisen, the Zen'in Clan illustrate­s the dangers of unchecke­d ambition. Their relentle­ss pursuit of power, often disregarding family tie­s and human empathy, led them down a tragic path. From Toji Fushiguro's cre­ation as a vengeful force to Naoya Ze­nin's defeat, their story highlights the­ repercussions of ignoring historical lessons.

Ultimate­ly, their failure to learn from the­ir mistakes resulted in the­ir own demise, serving as a powe­rful reminder of the comple­x relationship betwee­n power, redemption, and the­ overall narrative of the se­ries.

