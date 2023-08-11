Why everyone in Jujutsu Kaisen hates the Zen'in Clan, explained

In the intriguing world of Jujutsu Kaisen, where the supernatural collides with human existence, unfolds an enigmatic tale that delves into the Zen'in Clan's story of ambition, power, and eventual downfall. Once celebrated as a pillar of the revered Three Great Families, the Zen'in Clan now faces widespread disdain within the series.
The Zen'in Clan plays a crucial role in the narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen, as it showcases the complexities that arise when family legacies and personal aspirations intersect. Their story serves as a poignant reminder, warning against the perils of unrestrained thirst for power. As their insatiable desire for control engulfed them, it ultimately led to their ousting from the esteemed Three Great Families.
In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, tensions run high within the Zen'in Clan. As one of the most prominent clans in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, the Zen'in Clan's narrative serves as a poignant reminder of complex relationships and far-reaching consequences in this universe. This article uncovers the underlying motivations and decisions that shape their tumultuous journey.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.
Jujutsu Kaisen: The problems within the Zen'in Clan
Among the clans in Jujutsu Kaisen, the Zen'in Clan is unique in its overwhelming presence, embodying the multifaceted themes of the series. This lineage, driven by a deep respect for cursed energy and strength, embarks on a tumultuous journey marked by ambition and the severe consequences of their decisions.
The Zen'in Clan believes that cursed energy and strength are of utmost importance. They relentlessly seek power above all else, creating a hierarchy that respects those who meet their strict criteria. Those devoid of cursed energy or considered less powerful are discarded and treated as unworthy. This is particularly evident in the way women are degraded within the clan, being objectified and forced into submissive roles.
One example of embodying these values is the character Toji Fushiguro, who became a vengeful figure due to the Zen'in Clan's lack of recognition for his abilities. This indifferent attitude was further demonstrated by Ogi Zenin, who was willing to sacrifice their own child, highlighting the clan's harsh practicality.
When Toji Fushiguro chose not to completely obliterate the Zen'in Clan, it marked a crucial moment where their recklessness narrowly avoided destruction. Unfortunately, the Zen'in Clan stubbornly refused to learn from their mistakes and continued down a repetitive cycle. Eventually, this led to their ultimate slaughter at the hands of Maki Zenin.
Naoya Zenin, the embodiment of his clan's principles, was born as a prodigious genius with the destined role of leading the Zen'in clan. His steadfast loyalty to power and adherence to sexist beliefs mirrored the values upheld by his clan. Despite being defeated by Maki Zenin, he resurfaced as a cursed spirit only to be defeated by her once again.
The Zen'in clan's despicable behavior is evident in their cruel exploitation of Toji Fushiguro for their own amusement. Their relentless mistreatment of Maki and Mai ultimately drove Mai to a tragic act of self-sacrifice, which motivated Maki to rebel against them. The zenith of their objectification was seen in Megumi, who was treated as nothing more than a commodity by the clan.
These dehumanizing actions have earned the Zen'in clan widespread contempt from both fans and characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. Their blatant disregard for human life and lack of compassion paint them as detestable individuals, creating an intense aversion that resonates throughout the narrative.
Final thoughts
In the intricate world of Jujutsu Kaisen, the Zen'in Clan illustrates the dangers of unchecked ambition. Their relentless pursuit of power, often disregarding family ties and human empathy, led them down a tragic path. From Toji Fushiguro's creation as a vengeful force to Naoya Zenin's defeat, their story highlights the repercussions of ignoring historical lessons.
Ultimately, their failure to learn from their mistakes resulted in their own demise, serving as a powerful reminder of the complex relationship between power, redemption, and the overall narrative of the series.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.