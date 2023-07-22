How is Toji Fushiguro related to Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has already a lot of moments of hype for the fans and one of the most notorious was the introduction of Toji Fushiguro. Manga readers already know why he is such a popular character in the franchise but anime-only viewers might wonder about the connections he has with one of the protagonists, Megumi Fushiguro.

Toji introduced himself and said that his last name was now Fushiguro, which got a lot of people's attention. So how does Toji relate to Megumi? How does that influence his character and the story as a whole? All of that plays a major role in the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise, which is why it is worth taking into account.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining the connection between Toji and Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen

Simply put, Toji Fushiguro is Megumi's father in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Based on comments the latter made in the first season of the anime, he is not aware of who he is or what he is doing, which says a lot about their strained relationship. However, most of that has been intentional by Toji.

Megumi's father met his mother, whose name is still not known as of this writing, in one of the many parasitic relationships he was in to take money from them. However, he eventually fell in love with her. They got married and had Megumi, with Toji even going as far as taking her last name, Fushiguro. He dropped the Zenin one, especially after being rejected by his original family for not being able to use Jujutsu.

During his dying moments, while fighting Gojo Satoru, Toji decided to tell the latter that Megumi was going to be sold a few years down the line to the Zenin family. This proved to be key as Gojo decided to adopt Megumi and become his mentor, which would lead to the status quo presented at the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Relevance to the plot

The way Toji handled his relationship with his son and his future would prove to be key in the coming years of the series. Gojo adopting him, which is a direct result of Toji telling him about his sale to the Zenin clan, would mold Megumi's perception of his original family. It would also shed greater light on the misdeeds that the Zenin had done for so many years.

This was also one of the first times that Gojo did a selfless act and actually started to care more for others. His relationship with Megumi has always been positive, even if they are not the most affectionate people in the world, and it has helped them grow as people. If Toji had stayed alive, Megumi would have probably suffered a lot with the Zenin.

However, when it comes to the relationship between the two characters, there isn't a lot from Megumi's end. He has shown very little interest in Toji and doesn't really know his name or what he looks like, which was shown when the two of them met later on in the manga when his father was revived.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series with a lot of interesting stories and characters, with the one of Toji and Megumi Fushiguro being strongly fascinating. Despite never having a proper relationship, these two characters and their connection played a big role in several key events in the series, which will be shown this season in the anime.

